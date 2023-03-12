Let’s go back once again to the magical fantasy atmospheres of The Seven Deadly Sins with another one Elizabeth cosplaywho confirms himself as one of the most loved characters in the series, in this case with a splendid interpretation of acky. foxy.

Elizabeth Lyonesse is the third princess of Lyonesse, adopted by King Bartra and rightful heiress to the throne. The girl is one of the main characters of the series, being a companion of the protagonist from the very beginning. She is also one of the first to appear in the story, before her covered by a heavy armor that hides her identity and then reveals herself to the protagonist Meliodas to the Boar Hat in all its glory.

In the cosplay visible below she shows herself in her “bourgeois” clothes, as a normal girl, also used in her occupation by waitress of the tavern. Acky.foxy therefore stages it in this version, with a photo that recalls the Boar Hat.

Present the inevitable hair with typical bangs to cover one eye, in addition to costume reproduced to perfection by the model, who also in this case proves to be truly skilled, managing to be similar to this character as well.

