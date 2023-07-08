While Nakaba Suzuki proceeds work on The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the sequel manga The Seven Deadly Sinsfans certainly haven’t forgotten the original work and their characters, as it proves to us sunflower coswhich offers us a Elizabeth cosplay angelic version.

Elizabeth plays a central role within the plot by basically representing the co-protagonist. Princess of Liones, she is forced to flee her kingdom to save her family from a plot and ask for the help of the Seven Deadly Sins, a feared order made up of former knights considered traitors to fix the situation. Her search for her will lead her to meet Meliodas, the powerful captain of this group, with whom she will search for the remaining members.

The sunflowercos cosplay ditches the classic Boar Hat maid outfit worn by Elizabeth for much of the series to wear more divine and angelic garb, featuring a white dress with red bow and a flashy pair of seraphic wings. The result is really excellent, as you can see for yourself in the shots below.

