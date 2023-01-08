The Seven Deadly Sins is once again the protagonist of our pages thanks to a Elizabeth cosplayone of the central characters of the story and among the most appreciated by fans, made by pamdroid18.

Elizabeth as previously mentioned is one of the key characters in Nakaba Suzuki’s work. Princess of Liones, the girl at the beginning of the story runs away from home and travels undercover in search of the Seven Deadly Sins, an ex-order of outlawed knights guilty of having betrayed the nation, to try to save her kingdom from a conspiracy . Thus she will come across Meliodas, the captain of the group, with whom she will set out in search of the other Deadly Sins.

The cosplay made by pamdroid18 represented Elizabeth with the black costume sported in the first bars of the manga and anime of The Seven Deadly Sins. An essential and simple dress but useful for the cause thanks to her practicality, since the princess wears it under an imposing armor to conceal her identity.

