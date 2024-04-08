The Seven Deadly Sins continues to be very popular among lovers of Japanese manga and anime, also thanks to the sequel Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the first season of which arrived a few months ago in the Netflix catalogue. Without a doubt one of the most beloved characters in Nakaba Suzuki's work Elizabethprotagonist of cosplay signed by laohuweiba.

If you have read the manga or watched the anime of The Seven Deadly Sins, Elizabeth doesn't need much introduction, considering that she is a central character in the story. Having fled the kingdom from Liones, of which she is the princess, to foil a conspiracy against the kingdom the girl sets out in search of the Seven Deadly Sins, an order of ex-knights wanted for unforgivable crimes, finally finding their captain, the jovial and Don Juan Meliodas.