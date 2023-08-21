Let’s take a new dive into the magical fantasy atmosphere of The Seven Deadly Sins with another one Elizabeth cosplaydefinitely one of the most beloved characters in the series, in this case with a beautiful performance by kaezuko. cos.

As fans well know, Elizabeth Lyonesse is the third princess of Lyonesse, adopted by King Bartra and rightful heiress to the throne. This role makes her one of the main characters of the series and companion of the protagonist’s adventures from the very beginning. She is also one of the first characters to appear in the story, initially covered by a heavy armor that hides her identity and then reveals herself to the protagonist Meliodas at the Boar Hat.

In the cosplay shown below, she is shown in the typical tight-fitting suit that the girl wears under the armor, in which she appears in the quieter moments of the story, between the action phases and her part-time occupation as a tavern waitress. Kaezuko.cos therefore chooses one of the iconic aspects of the princess in “plain clothes”.

Of course, there is no shortage of the particular hair with a typical fringe to cover one eye, in addition to the costume reproduced to perfection by the model, who also in this case proves to be truly skilled, managing to be similar to this character as well.

If you want to see other interpretations and variations on the character, we refer you to the Elizabeth cosplay by pixieonyxx, the one by acc_iiee and the Elizabeth cosplay by Anastasia.Komori.