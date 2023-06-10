The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the most successful manga and anime of the last decade and its popularity is still high today, thanks also to the sequel Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which arrived in Italy last year. Nakaba Suzuki’s work also has a large following in the cosplayer scene, as he reminds us luppicos with his loyalist Elizabeth cosplay.

Elizabeth doesn’t need much introduction if you know the series, as she is one of the central characters of the story. Princess of the kingdom of Liones, she joins Meliodas, the captain of the “Seven Deadly Sins”, a feared order of ex-knights, in the hopes of finding the other members, saving her family and restoring order to the capital.

As we can see in the shots below, the cosplay made by luppicos is definitely very faithful to the original, difficult to make any criticism. The costume is the classic Boar Hat maid uniform, which the princess wears throughout much of The Seven Deadly Sins to conceal her true identity.

