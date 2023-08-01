The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the most popular series of recent years, so much so that it gave birth to a sequel, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, it is difficult to forget the protagonists of the original work by Nakaba Suzuki, as he demonstrates acc_iiee with his Elizabeth cosplay.

Elizabeth is one of the main characters in The Seven Deadly Sins. Princess of the kingdom of Liones, despite her, she had to flee the capital to go in desperate search of the Seven Deadly Sins, a legendary and feared order of ex-knights, which could help her restore peace and foil a terrible plot against the family real. The search for her will lead her to meet Meliodas, the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins and she will travel with him to find the other members.

The cosplay made by acc_iee recalls the first meeting between Elizabeth and Meliodas at the beginning of the story, where the girl wore a very skimpy and space-saving black costume, under a gigantic iron armor used to hide her identity.

