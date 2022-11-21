Let’s go back to the magical fantasy atmospheres of The Seven Deadly Sins with another one Elizabeth cosplaywhich is confirmed as one of the most loved ever, in this case with a splendid interpretation of calssara.

As is well known to fans, Elizabeth Lyonesse is the third princess of Lyonesse, adopted by King Bartra and rightful heiress to the throne. The girl is one of the main characters of the series, companion of the protagonist’s adventures and one of the first to appear from the beginning, first covered by a heavy armor that hides her identity and then reveals herself to the protagonist Meliodas to the Boar Hat, in all its glory.

However, in the cosplay visible below he is shown in his civilian clothes, also used in his occupation from waitress of the tavern. Calssara therefore stages it in this version, with a photographic set focused on the character even within a setting that somehow recalls the series.

Present the inevitable hair with typical bangs to cover one eye, in addition to costume reproduced to perfection by the model, who also in this case proves to be truly skilled, managing to be similar to this character as well.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as Marion’s swimsuit cosplay from Dragon Ball, C18’s from Gremlynne from the same series, Yamato’s from yazbunnyy from One Piece, the Lucy’s cosplay by shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077 and Futaba’s by win_winry_ in swimsuit from Persona 5.