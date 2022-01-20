The sixth wave begins to show signs of remission in the Region of Murcia. According to the latest report from the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, the seven-day cumulative incidence (AI) yesterday stood at 2,776.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that, despite continuing to be very high, is experiencing a decrease compared to Tuesday, when it was at 2,904.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, it is the first time since the beginning of November that there has been a drop in the cumulative incidence over seven days. The AI ​​at fourteen days, on the other hand, is in a plateau phase, above 5,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Although yesterday it experienced a slight rise (67 points), it is less than that registered on Monday, when it was close to 6,000 cases/100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health, however, remains cautious, since epidemiologists predicted last week that the peak of the sixth wave would not be reached until the end of the month. Experts such as the UMU Physics professor Antonio Guirao Piñera, who prepares reports for the Carlos III Institute, did predict that a turning point would occur at the beginning of this week. We will have to see the evolution in the coming days, although the logical thing is that the curve begins its downward phase. The national trend is also going in this direction and the effect of Christmas, where there is greater social interaction, is wearing off.

Drop in active cases



Thus, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday a total of 6,051 new positives, 1,238 less than the previous day and 1,582 less in relation to Tuesday of last week, when the highest number of infections of the entire pandemic was recorded. Until now. Another piece of good news is that, for the second day in a row, the number of active Covid cases is reduced in the Region, which means that more people are discharged for overcoming the disease than are added to the list of infected.

Last year, with 30,000 fewer Covid patients, there were 242 more patients admitted to hospitals



Of the 6,053 positives registered last Tuesday, 1,890 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 801 to Cartagena, 404 to Lorca, 244 to Molina de Segura, 201 to Yecla, 169 to Torre Pacheco, 154 to Alcantarilla, 149 to Águilas, 133 to San Javier, 127 to Cieza, 118 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 104 to Totana, 102 to Alhama de Murcia, 97 to Santomera, 87 to La Unión, 84 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 82 to Mazarrón, 80 to Jumilla and 80 to Las Cotillas towers.

By age groups, the incidence is higher among young people between 13 and 19 years old, with 3,650.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. An increase of 600 points compared to the previous week, which is justified by the restart of classes.

relief in hospitals



Also in hospitals there were higher than new admissions on Tuesday. This explains why the total number of hospitalized people fell yesterday after several days of significant increases.

Thus, 610 patients require care in hospital centers in the Region of Murcia, of which 83 are in intensive care units (ICU) for presenting serious pathological conditions. They are six more than the previous day, which breaks the downward trend of recent dates. 70% of patients admitted to ICUs in this sixth wave are not vaccinated, according to data handled by the Ministry of Health. In some hospitals, the ratio is even higher. Thus, of the 18 Covid patients who remain in the Reina Sofía ICU, only two came to receive the vaccine on their day.

For its part, five other deaths from the coronavirus were reported yesterday. They are four men and one woman, 57, 58, 89, 95 and 97 years old. Two of them belong to health area II (Cartagena), one to area III (Lorca), one to area VI (Vega Media del Segura) and one to area VII (Murcia Este). The 57-year-old man is the Murcian doctor from the Murcian Health Service who had not been vaccinated, whose death was reported yesterday by THE TRUTH.

So far in 2022, a total of 74 people have died in the Region due to the coronavirus. However, the death toll is expected to rise in the coming weeks. Enrique Bernal, from the Infectious Diseases Unit and Covid coordinator at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia, recalled yesterday that, throughout the entire pandemic, between the diagnosis of cases and those who died, between 3 and 4 weeks usually elapse. Therefore, in the coming days the effects of the explosion of infections at the end of December will begin to be felt.

In any case, the effect of vaccination makes the situation much better than on the same dates last year. The epidemiological report of January 19, 2021 reflected that, with about 30,000 fewer active cases than currently, there were 242 more patients in hospitals and 36 more in the ICU. In addition, twelve deaths were reported that day, seven more than those registered yesterday.