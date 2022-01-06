Home page world

The seven-day incidence increases significantly. © Christian Charisius / dpa

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 64,340 new corona infections and 443 deaths within one day. The incidence rises to 285.9.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a significant increase in the official nationwide seven-day incidence.

The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Thursday morning as 285.9. It has been increasing from day to day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections are under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the holidays and vacations.

For comparison: the previous day the value was 258.6. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 207.4 (previous month: 441.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 64,340 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This can be seen from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:03 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 42,770 infections.

Deaths and infections

According to the new information, 443 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 383 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,361,660 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Thursday morning at 6,626,500. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 113,368. dpa