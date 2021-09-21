Juan Acosta Rodríguez, a resident of Las Indias, was the only official fatality in the previous volcanic eruption in La Palma, that of Teneguía or Cumbre Vieja, on October 26, 1971. He lost his life due to inhalation of toxic gases in the area from Los Percheles. And it is suspected that this same cause was related to the death of the photographer Heriberto Felipe Hernández, from Santa Cruz de La Palma, who died in the hospital with symptoms of intoxication after having ventured on several excursions to the area. Both were victims of one of the seven main dangers identified by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) after a volcano eruption: lava flows, ash, pyroclastic flows, gas emanations, lahars, slopes and tsunamis.

Lava flows. It is the mantle of fluid lava product of an effusive eruption. The more viscous, the less distance it will travel, but it will gain in height. If it is more fluid, the thinner mantle can occupy large areas. Mariano Hernández Zapata, president of the Cabildo de La Palma, explained: “A lava flow with an average height of six meters literally eats houses, infrastructures and crops that it finds on its way to the coast of the Aridane valley.” Yesterday more than a hundred houses had been razed by the effects of the volcano eruption that began on Sunday on the Canary Island. Scientists studying its evolution predict that the lava flow enters the sea off the coast of Tazacorte, possibly at Playa Nueva, in Los Guirres.

Ashes. The Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) has warned that the ashes from the Cabeza de Vaca volcano can cause “injuries to the respiratory tract, eyes and open wounds, as well as irritation to the skin”, so it recommends not expose yourself to them. According to the IGN, “during an explosive eruption, a mixture of gases and pyroclasts is emitted into the atmosphere. [fragmentos sólidos de material volcánico expulsado]”. The “volcanic bombs” are the largest fragments, with ballistic trajectories from the emission center, but they have a smaller range, of a few kilometers. The rest of the particles are raised by the volcanic gases and generate the plume, which can form a convective column of tens of kilometers. When the density of gases and particles is equal to that of the surrounding atmosphere, the ash “rain” begins, which is dispersed by winds and turbulence and can cover huge areas, thousands of square kilometers and even meters thick. . In this sense, the volcanologist and director of the CSIC’s Geosciences Barcelona group, Joan Martí explains: “If some explosive phase of greater intensity were generated, the ashes could travel over a larger area and affect, for example, the airport: but for that you have to wait to see the evolution “

Pyroclastic flows. If the plume generated by an explosive eruption does not have sufficient energy or a density lower than that of the surrounding atmosphere, a collapse occurs that generates dense flows of a mixture of gases and solid particles at a very high temperature (up to about 700º Celsius) that move at high speeds (up to about 550 kilometers per hour) called pyroclastic flows. When these flows are more dilute, they present a more turbulent movement and are called pyroclastic waves. The set of flows that includes runoffs and pyroclastic surges together with intermediate cases is called “pyroclastic flow”.

Gas can cause headache, suffocation, vomiting, and eye and skin irritation, as well as damage to crops and metal structures. These emissions can cause air and water pollution and have a range of hundreds of kilometers

Gaseous emanations. The La Palma volcano has already emitted between 6,000 and 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) per day into the atmosphere, according to the first calculation of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan). The gases that are initially dissolved in the magma are separated from it during the eruption and are injected into the atmosphere at high temperatures and speeds. In addition to being violently emitted, the gases can escape through small fractures or fissures in the volcanic building and surroundings in a more or less continuous way, giving rise to what is called “fumaroles”. Some gases such as carbon dioxide can escape by diffusion through the ground in large areas around the building and generate a cloud that moves at the height of a few centimeters, depending on the topography, until they are diluted in the atmosphere. Gases released into the air can generate acid rain by joining with spray water or water from precipitation. They can cause headaches, vomiting, suffocation, and eye and skin irritations, as well as damage to crops and metal structures. These emissions can cause air and water pollution, and have a range of hundreds of kilometers. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), believes that the ashes, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide from the Spanish volcano could reach the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, “although the expected impact for this region”, as clarified , “Will not correspond to a critical situation.”

Lahars or mud flows. The IGN also warns of these avalanches of unconsolidated volcanic material, especially ash, mobilized by water from rains, melting glaciers, overflows or melting ice. Its behavior is similar to that of floods, it is channeled through ravines and incorporates all kinds of materials that it carries along its path, which increases its destructive power. These flows can occur during the eruption or months later, after a torrential rain, according to the geographical center, so this danger must be taken into account for a long time after the La Palma event.

Hillside landslides. The superposition of hard and soft materials in volcanic buildings gives rise to a structure that can become unstable and cause part of the building to collapse. Water or the intrusion of a large volume of magma can cause these movements.

Tsunamis The gigantic waves can be generated by the aforementioned landslides of a large volcanic building, by massive pyroclastic flows or by an underwater eruption. These waves can reach heights several meters and reach tens or hundreds of meters from the seashore.

recommendations After the eruption of Caveza de Vaca on La Palma, the most imminent risks are those generated by the flows that come from the volcano (lava flows, pyroclastic flows and lahars), gases and ashes, which can include dangerous gases such as fluorine . Before the former, it is recommended to avoid approaching the affected area and circulate through the channels of ravines or low parts near the volcano. In the presence of ash, the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan asks to stay in homes, except in case of danger of the roof collapsing due to accumulation of it, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, wear protective glasses and dust masks , or failing that, a damp cloth over the mouth. It is advisable to stay in covered areas, avoid outdoor exercise, close doors, windows, house ventilation, fireplaces, heating and air conditioning systems as well as clean dust frequently and deposit accumulated ash in plastic bags in containers. Never to the public sewer. In the same way, it is recommended to remove accumulated ash from flat roofs and rain gutters, keep water tanks and cisterns covered, prevent ash from coming into contact with food, wash fruits and vegetables well, and do not eat food in the open air. free and clear bushes and plants and shake trees if possible. It should only be driven when necessary and, in that case, do not exceed 40 kilometers per hour to limit the effect of ash accumulation on vehicle systems that can become clogged. In the unlikely event of a tsunami, avoid low-lying areas and pay attention to the information provided by the authorities.

