Tonight they play too Ancelotti and Guardiola, each from his bench. I think it’s a good time to have fun with the seven differences game because it’s not an insignificant thing to say that the Italian and the Catalan don’t share many things. First difference: carlo has raised three times Champions as a coach and with two different teams (Milan and Madrid) while Pep he has only done it twice and with the same club (Barca). Second: The Madrid coach is always kind to everyone, whether after a defeat or after a victory. While that of the City he chooses his moments and his people. Third: the first adores Spain and he is very grateful to him for everything he has given him. Quite the opposite of the one that questioned the democracy of this country.

Fourth: Carlo speaks in private with his players, especially when it comes to correcting something, while Pep loves to stage his reproaches. Fifth: the Italian has won five leagues in five different countries, the Catalan three. Sixth: Ancelotti thinks that the footballers are more important than the coach. Guardiola thinks the opposite. Seventh (and decisive) difference: One is managing the first team of the most emblematic club in the history of football and the other will never do so. Come and see.