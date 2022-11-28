Ubisoft has announced the exit date officer of The Settlers: New Allies: February 17, 2023. Also announced were the console versions and clouds. So the game will release on PC first, and later on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

You will surely remember that the game has been postponed after some beta sessions, to allow the developers to implement the requests made by the players.

Today, after months of silence, a video which illustrates all the innovations introduced, as well as revealing when we will be able to try them. Meanwhile, a lot of work has been done to improve the pace of play in all modes and make the gameplay more fluid.

In particular, a rush protection has been added in all multiplayer maps, in the form of bandit camps which defend the new resources and which are positioned between the starting areas of the players. So it will be impossible to attempt sudden sorties without first dealing with these neutral opponents.

New options for moving around the maps have also been added, so you can get to places where reinforcements are needed faster, without having to give up defending your territory.

In general, all aspects of the game have been improved, including the user interface, the functionality of some resources, their positioning and more.

From the graphic point of view the units have been more differentiated, to appear unique. In general, the graphics have been further refined to appear more realistic.