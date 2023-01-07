Ubisoft has unveiled the system requirements Of The Settlers: New Allieswhich in hindsight are not very expensive, since we are talking about where to have at least an Intel i3-6100 or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 as processors and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 GPU with 2GB of VRAM or AMD Radeon 550 with 2GB of VRAM for playing.

The recommended ones are slightly higher, as you can read in the tables below, but not that much. Ubisoft did not indicate resolution and frame rate of the requirements, but given the approachability there shouldn’t be big problems running it at 1080p with high detail, even on systems that are not exactly high end.

The Settlers: New Allies, minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 with 2GB VRAM / AMD Radeon 550 with 2GB VRAM

Memory: 8GB RAM

DirectX:11

Storage: 150GB of space required

Requires a Ubisoft account

The Settlers: New Allies, recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 with 4GB VRAM / AMD RX 470 with 4GB VRAM

Memory: 8GB RAM

DirectX:11

Storage: 150GB of space required

Requires a Ubisoft account

For the rest, we remind you that The Settlers: New Allies will be released on February 17, 2023.