Today was launched PC version Of The Settlers: New Allies in general indifference. Not by chance, unfortunately. Ubisoft seems to have opted for a quiet launch, since it has practically not done marketing to the game, except for the essentials and has not sent the review codes to the press in advance, thus preventing having reviews in time (there are none around the net). Moreover, it has not even launched the game on Steam, after second thoughts in recent months, thus severely limiting the potential sales of the game.

The decision to send The Settlers: New Allies into jeopardy on the market has made many think that Ubisoft has decided to let it die in some way, perhaps not being able to cancel it completely because it is now complete.

The strange situation it did not go unnoticed. Note that early comments on the game itself aren’t negative, so it doesn’t seem to be a quality issue either.