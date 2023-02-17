Ubisoft has released a launch trailer – which you can see just below – for The Settlers: New Alliesalso revealing the console release date: March 23, 2023. Pre-orders of the console version will be available from March 15, 2023. The game is also available today on PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store at a price of €59.99 for the standard version and €79.99 for the deluxe edition. It is also available on Ubisoft+.

There deluxe edition of The Settlers: New Allies includes the game, the Deluxe Pack and the Explorer Pack, which grant some additional content such as a digital Artbook, a selection of songs from the soundtrack, a series of items to use in-game and Titles and emblems for your game account .

The Settlers: New Allies allows you to play a narrative campaign, multiplayer modes (PvE and PvP) as well as a “hardcore mode” that will test the players’ skills.

There official description reads: “True to its nearly 30-year tradition, this new installment in the series blends detailed building mechanics and real-time strategic battles. Choose from 3 unique factions and explore a new world crafted with world-class graphics. Your settlement has never been so full of life.”

“Choose from three factions: the Elari, the Maru and the Jorn. Each has its own unique look and playstyle, as well as its own story. Play online, in exciting skirmishes against other people or against the AI, for endless fun. Live an exciting campaign, with a story set in the world of The Settlers or try the special Relentless mode and its additional challenges. Never before has The Settlers been so alive and full of detail. Thanks to Ubisoft’s proprietary engine, Snowdrop , The Settlers sets a new standard in real-time strategy building genre. Players will have to adapt their playstyle to explore various places of interest and their special rewards, or new biomes and their challenges.”