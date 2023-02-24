Time for reviews too The Settlers: New Alliesabout a week after the launch, which dates back to February 17, 2023. Unfortunately the former critics’ votes they are not exactly positive and all or almost all stand on the enoughwith the positive peak not going beyond 7.5 and the negative one going down to 5.

Softpedia – 75

WayTooManyGames – 7/10

Cerealkillerz – 6.6/10

4Players.de

GRYOnline.pl – 6 / 10

SECTOR.sk – 6 / 10

But Why Tho? – 6/10

GamesHub – 60

GameStar – 55

PC Games – 50

What are the most critical points of the game? According to the GameStar article, “New Alliance demolishes everything the series has built,” confirmed by GamesHub, which speaks of a title “confused by its own identity,” then wondering: “is this a live service? Is it a homage to the great RTSs of the past? Is it The Settlers or a lesser Age of Empires?”

GRYOnline.pl talks about one simplification excessive, while 4Players.de of “beautiful scenery, flat economy, boring real-time strategy.” Even Softpedia, the most positive of the bunch, has a similar view on the game: “The Settlers: New Allies has a good core loop which, unfortunately, lacks a solid connection to the story of the series. There is too much military action and not enough focus on giving products to citizens.”

Note that on Metacritics the average vote of the users is 2.4, with many who strongly complain about the drift of the game towards the Age of Empires series and the abandonment of the canons of the series.

That said, we remind you that The Settlers: New Allies is currently available only on PC, but in the future it will also be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna.