The video game was supposed to hit stores by now, but it was delayed indefinitely without giving further details.

The new The Settlers is one of those many cases in the video game industry announced at the time that, over the years, nothing more was known. Presented at GamesCom 2018, the video game was shown again a year later confirming its premiere in 2020. Now, about to end in 2021, Ubisoft reaffirms the existence of the project guaranteeing news shortly.

“The Settlers is back! Receive news about The Settlers in January 2022. Register now for the opportunity to play,” advances Ubisoft on its official website. The description of the project does not say much more, proposing to those interested to live the reinterpretation of the legendary real-time strategy game with new features and incredible graphics, everything one can expect from a reboot.

The project is still being commissioned by Ubisoft Blue Byte, specifically the study of Ubisoft Düsseldorf of the German subsidiary, so it is to be expected that there will not be many changes compared to the promises presented three years ago, which includes the use of Snowdrop as a graphics engine of the strategy adventure. However, we will have to wait until January to better understand its proposal and its launch.

The Settlers is one of the oldest franchises in the Ubisoft portfolio, with a first installment dating back to 1994. Since then there have been several more premieres in the series, but nothing of weight for several years now. Now he’s back, as Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell will soon be back through a remake of the action and infiltration classic. This one, like The Settlers, will bet on the use of Snowdrop Engine.

