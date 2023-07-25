With fake glasses, borrowed for the occasion from Maarten, I stroll through the evenly populated streets. Everyone looks the same, now that I can’t make out any details in the faces. Turn right over a small bridge, I grab the railing to get some sense of the position of things. An oncoming vehicle is approaching. I casually lean against the railing to disguise my timid movements.

The water smells brackish, not fresh salty like the real sea. Under water I see colored spots, they are fake fish, I know, although I don’t see them. Real fish haven’t been here for years. At first I had to get used to the sounds. No songbirds, but seagulls. No rustling tree leaves, but a whooshing wind between the high-rise buildings. But fishing, not fishing, and that while we were out at sea, that was unimaginable. I just have to keep walking now, don’t attract attention, because of course I don’t want to be checked.

Shortly after De Kanteling, people had adapted to it. When a large crowd of people had gathered on the west side of the pontoon at the same time – sunset – things had gone wrong. The whole floating city had begun to tip over, very slowly, but irrevocably. Of course nobody wanted that again. Of course everyone was willing to cooperate in an even distribution. And of course we wanted to give up a bit of privacy for that. At the beginning. It has now become a privilege to see another sunset; the wealthiest have the penthouses and the apartments on the periphery, and the rest of us are crammed into the middle like a sardine can.

I turn left, seeing nothing but featureless walls in front of me, but I know the sea is beyond. How cleverly they lured us with the artist impressions and the responsible story: the sea level is rising, we are going to live at sea! In this way we live better together with nature. But what is this more than one slice of the country, nothing to see, no nature, we are like Dutch people who take potatoes and cheese to the campsite in France in their caravan. And then we also turn out to be able to tip over when people behave like herd animals.

But one person by the sea at sunset, that should be possible, right? I had agreed with Amber that she would walk with me as far as possible to the opposite side of the pontoon. Everything for the balance. Again I see an oncoming vehicle approaching, unrecognizable without prescription glasses. The sunset would also be unrecognizable to me. A mass of blue, of sea and sky, with a faint orange glow from the sinking sun somewhere, I imagine.

“ID and glasses please.” He pushes up his palm.

I hand over my residence permit and my glasses. My hands get clammy. He looks at the glasses, turns them over and over in his hands.

“Where are your civilian spectacles?” he finally asks.

“I’m lost,” I lie.

“But ma’am, you can’t. We must ensure that we are in balance with each other. For this we need your location data, and we need to be able to send you messages to change your location.”

I nod as meekly as possible.

“You don’t want this beautiful city to sink, do you?”

No, I didn’t want that, I assure him.

“The rules are clear, ma’am,” he says. From his bag he pulls out a small box, it could have been a jewelry box, but when he opens it, it turns out there is a small chip in it, and a pair of tweezers, which he uses to pick up the chip.

“No!” I scream.

This is the fourth winning story of the NRC Summer Writing Contest for which participants wrote a fragment of the imaginary dystopian novel Myopia.