The last mission of the year is the assault on a taboo. Under the sun of the Canaries, in Tenerife, the Setterosa is looking for the successful feat this year for the first time at the Settebello: “It would be nice to confirm the good things we did in the summer” is the hope of Carlo Silipo for the last act of the World League, postponed due to the calendar flooded by Fina. Eight of them, from Wednesday to Sunday, will compete for the last title of 2022 which has already given the blue to the European bronze in Split: in the group of Italy there are Canada, Holland and the United States win all; in the other Spain, Australia, Hungary and New Zealand. The top two of each group go to the semifinals. “Very tough group, with the added difficulty of playing every day. Our conditions cannot be optimal, after all, the championship has only just begun: since the end of the European Championships, on 9 September, we have only been able to train together from 23 to 25 October and in this couple of days before. Considering that the Americans obviously remain the big favorites, we will play for the place in the semifinals with Canada and the Netherlands ”explains Silipo, who before Split led the Setterosa to a deserved fourth place in the world championship in Budapest.