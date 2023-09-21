British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday the postponement of several flagship measures of the United Kingdom’s climate policya decision criticized as electoralist and disapproved in economic circles.

“I am confident that we can take a more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach to achieving carbon neutrality, which will lighten the burden on workers”Rishi Sunak said at a hastily arranged press conference after his intentions were leaked to the media.

The main announcement concerns new cars running on gasoline and diesel, which will now be banned for sale in 2035 and not 2030.

With this measure, the United Kingdom is “aligning its approach” with the schedule planned in the European Union or in other countriessaid Sunak, in the face of criticism from the automotive sector.

He also announced the relaxation of the conditions for the phasing out of gas boilers from 2035. and the abandonment of a measure on the energy efficiency of homes that provided for strong restrictions for owners.

The UK’s climate ambitions, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, have been hit by the purchasing power crisis affecting Britons. and for the possible electoral repercussions for the conservative party.

In July, Sunak already caused a stir by promise hundreds of new licenses for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in the North Sea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference on the Green Agenda

And in June the independent body responsible for advising Downing Street on its climate policies deplored the “worrying slowness” of the transition in the country, particularly in achieving legally binding 2030 targets.

“We cannot afford to weaken now or lose our ambition for this country in any way,” said former Prime Minister Boris Johnsonwhich set a 2030 goal for the end of gasoline and diesel-powered cars.

For its part, the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Sellers (SMMT) denounced the “confusion” and “uncertainty” generated by this decision.and the NGO Greenpeace said that “under the Conservative government, the UK has gone from being a leader to being a laggard on climate change.”

