He said Manuel Pellegrini after Betis’ thrashing of Osasuna last Sunday, that the best way to prepare for the Copa del Rey final was compete in the parties that preceded it. And these three games that the Verdiblancos have left, Cádiz, Real Sociedad and Elche, before the match against Valencia in La Cartuja should serve, among other things, for the fine tunning his scorers.

To this day, there is little doubt that Borja Iglesias be headline in front of William Jose. Mainly because the former Real Sociedad player has not seen a door since last February 20. He was a penalty that served for beat Majorca, but since then Betis has played nine games in which it has played eight without Have achieved tick.

If that February 20 of Willian José’s last goal is taken as a reference, it can be seen that Borja Iglesias too a played eight of the next nine games, but scoring three goals. Someone as important as the one who gave the pass to the cup finalsome that were worthless like the one marked against Eintracht that was not enough to pass the round in Europe.

The Galician was low last day but it is already at full capacity. And although the scoring responsibility is more than shared at Betis, it would not hurt if in these little more than two weeks the nines of Pellegrini will carry out a effective set-up.