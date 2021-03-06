She warned. He had done so in his letter last year. The government of Alberto Fernández was delaying in the judicial reforms that she needed and the cabinet was full of “officials who do not work.” Including in that category the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, who has since gone out of her way to pronounce words that the Vice President likes. That descent in dignity will never be enough. The version of the minister’s resignation flies over each office where power is administered. Cristina does not love her and loves her less because Losardo has just said that the judicial offensive was not to dismiss judges. There is something that the minister did not understand.

What the President’s speech was not enough on March 1, when it opened the legislative year with two fundamental initiatives. A Bicameral Commission to investigate, interrogate and pressure the judges. And a criminal complaint against Mauricio Macri for the mega loan of US $ 44,000 million that the Monetary Fund granted to Argentina in 2018. Now that the decoration has fallen, it is perfectly clear that both ideas were from Cristina. Macri and the judges, their obsessions.

Alberto may have wanted to talk about how to recover the economy. Perhaps he has even evaluated the hypothesis of apologizing for officials, activists and friends vaccinated with privilege, as did the Media Secretary, Francisco Meritello. But Cristina’s mandate goes another way, with another volume and with another intensity. The Vice President asked the Chamber of Cassation to let her defend herself from the prosecution for the future dollar cause in person but the judges did not allow it. He does not care about me. He set up a TV studio in his Senate office and gave a 53-minute political speech per zoom. Dressed in white, with the Argentine flag on her right and the photo of her with Nestor behind. Kirchner activism fervently accompanied her from social networks. From the first minute, the hashtag #National chain it was trending No. 1 on Twitter.

The speech was a deja vu of that Cristina who monopolized televisions between 2011 and 2015. The combination of some calm phrases with others pronounced on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The umpteenth explanation of the rigged Lawfare theory for which she, but also Lula, Correa and Evo Morales were harassed by an evil alliance of judges, politicians and journalists. That the patrimony of all of them has grown exponentially when they were in power does not matter. “I’m still sitting here and the other watches football in Qatar”he said of Macri, showing that he can combine exasperation with humor.

What Cristina’s public reappearance left is that has a lot to say. And that their definitions, their arguments and their accusations achieve the effect of displacing Alberto Fernández from the center of the political stage. More and more Peronist leaders are wondering if they will be able to maintain the electoral flow with which they won the 2019 elections now that the administration is taking the color and texture that it prefers. The governors are not enough for Alberto to balance the arm wrestling. Gerardo Zamora, from Santiago, spends 1,500 million state funds to build a soccer stadium in a very poor province. And Gildo Insfrán faces the first demonstration against him with bullets and gases after 34 years of feudal exercise. With allies like this, any battle becomes complicated.

This week was Florencio Randazzo the one who came out of the cave to say that Alberto is “a president without political power” and that the Government is a project set up based on Cristina’s family interest. He also spoke of “a third way” to come to power in Argentina, a laboratory test that no one could yet prove in reality. Above all, in Peronism, affected for two decades by the Stockholm Syndrome. And so he continues in intensive care, tied to the goals of a woman who has shown that she knows well how to tame him.

