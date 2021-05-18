Image of the interface of an Android mobile with the Google Phone, Messages, Play Store, Google Chrome, Camera and the Google search engine DANIEL ROMERO / UNSPLASH 05/17/2021 DANIEL ROMERO / UNSPLASH / Europa Press

2020 was the black year of multitudinous events. Google canceled its famous developer conference due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus following in the footsteps of other major events such as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. But technology companies have already had time to rethink their events and take them to the virtual world. This Tuesday starts the Google I / O 2021, which will last until May 20 and in which news regarding the software. The Mountain View company is working on new functions for services such as Google Lens, Maps or its own search engine.

Busy streets and other Google Maps news

Since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, maintaining social distancing has been one of the measures repeated over and over again by health organizations to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In recent months Google has informed users about how busy some supermarkets, restaurants or stores tend to be. But now he wants to go further: in theory, users will be able to know when a street or neighborhood is more crowded than usual to decide which places to go or which they prefer to avoid.

In addition to this feature, which will be available in the coming months, the company intends to implement more than 100 improvements powered by artificial intelligence in 2021 on Google Maps. The technology giant is aware that sometimes all the information displayed by the application can be overwhelming. For this reason, it aims to personalize the results to show each person certain places taking into account the time of day in which they are. While you may choose to suggest coffee shops in the morning, on a weekend getaway you will probably prioritize tourist attractions.

Google also seeks to improve the use of the application within interiors such as airports, train stations or shopping centers, and works on increasingly detailed maps. For example, showing what roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, urban paths and pedestrian islands look like. The ultimate goal is that users can better know what a place is like before going. This function, which could be especially useful for people with mobility problems, will be available by the end of 2021 in more than 50 cities such as Seattle, Singapore, Berlin or São Paulo.

Among the improvements to Google Maps, there are also some designed to improve the experience of drivers. The company intends to reduce the chances that the driver will have to brake abruptly while following a route proposed by the application. This type of incident could occur if a lane of the road suddenly closes, if you get confused in a complicated exit or in traffic situations, according to Google.

More artificial intelligence for the search engine

Google accounts for more than 90% of the market share of search engines globally, according to Statista. They are followed by far Bing and Yahoo! The algorithm that establishes the results that the Google search engine shows to each user is called BERT (acronym for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers). But the company is working on a new artificial intelligence system that is theoretically capable of better understanding the world. It’s called MUM (Multitask Unified Model) And, according to the tech giant, it’s 1,000 times more powerful than BERT.

This technology, trained in more than 75 different languages, can multitask to display the most appropriate information in different formats: from text to video to images. In addition, it can solve more complex searches. “I have hiked Mt. Adams and I want to hike Mt. Fuji next fall, what should I do differently to prepare?” This is a pretty straightforward question if asked directly to a person. But generally the search engines cannot understand it correctly and respond directly.

Google claims that MUM would be able to understand what the user is looking for and compare the two mountains. In theory, the search engine would show different results taking into account what the user might mean by typing “what should I do to prepare”: from how to prepare to be ready in physical condition to how to prepare for the terrain. It would also indicate that the official climbing season is from July to September and that the acute mountain sickness (caused by reduced atmospheric pressure and lower oxygen levels at high altitudes) could be a problem. At the moment, Google is doing some internal testing with MUM and has not specified when it will be available.

Fight misinformation on Google

During the pandemic, the main concern of the millions of users who use the Google search engine every day has been the coronavirus. The Mountain View company says that in recent months people have made more searches than ever. In particular, they have asked about the coronavirus: from what is SARS-CoV-2 to where it comes from, how long it lasts or how to know if you are infected.

In this context, fighting disinformation has become one of the challenges of multiple technologies. Google will enable a function called “about this result” in its search engine. Its objective is to provide information to users about what source the content consulted comes from. To do this, it will show some details about the website: a description, when it was first indexed and if the connection is secure. For now, the tech giant will start rolling out this feature this month with the results in English. But later he intends to do it in other languages. In addition, in the future it is proposed to also add other information to the results, such as what other sources say about said website and what related articles may be of interest-

Athletes in augmented reality

The technology giant allows the use of augmented reality to place some 3D digital objects in any setting with the mobile camera. In just a few seconds and after a Google search, the user can bring animals such as a hedgehog, a penguin or a shark to his living room. Now the athletes’ turn has come. Starting this Tuesday, users will also be able to visualize complex movements of their favorite athletes in augmented reality. For example, they can watch gymnast Simone Biles jump in her living room or soccer player Megan Rapinoe control a soccer ball in the yard.

Hear translations in Google Lens

In 2021, more than 3 billion visual searches were carried out with Google Lens. Just by pointing the mobile camera at an item of clothing, the application shows results similar to those sold on the Internet. It is also capable of identifying monuments, foods or animals. And also to detect text on a printed page or an image to translate it instantly.

The Mountain View company has improved this last feature. Users will be able to search, copy or listen to the text that they have just changed languages. The new translation filter, which could be useful for those who are trying to learn a new language, will be available in May for Android users and in summer for those who have a terminal with the iOS operating system.

