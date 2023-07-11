Win or lose, presidential candidate Javier Milei has already provided a valuable service to Argentine society: he forces us to ask how electoral campaigns are financed. Because one dimension is the official reality, the one that is declared on paper, and a very different one is the real reality. Or, in line with the range of dollar prices that we have, the financing blue. And this goes to all those who dream of the Casa Rosada. Sean Sergio Massa, Milei himself, Patricia Bullrich or Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Milei opened up about the situation out of necessity, not because she wanted to. She reacted because it came to light that she set up a system of electoral “franchises”. In other words, that those who want to run for elective office within their space have to pay a fees in dollars to keep the candidacy they want. Of course, they can pay in installments.

The franchise system, to call it somehow, has some caveats. For example, when the person is well known and attracts votes on their own merit. In that case, he doesn’t have to deliver an envelope or briefcase full of dollars to Milei’s operators. But the rest –whether they dream of being councillors, mayors, provincial legislators and even governors or national deputies-, have to contribute green. Big face, if possible.

Paying to apply has its flats. Those who pay see it as an expense or as an investment that they will more than recover in public service? If so, how do they plan to recover that investment, which in some cases exceeds $40,000 when salaries in the public sector are so low? Are they betting on corruption, perhaps? Or are we facing men and women willing to sacrifice their personal savings for the common good?

In the book How democracies dieTwo Harvard professors – Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt – expose another risk. They emphasize that one of the functions of political parties is –or should be- to promote the promotion of the best among their own and prevent the worst from reaching a space of power. But that filter disappears when the only requirement comes in the form of $100 bills. This could happen, for example, that a criminal clan or a drug boss pay to keep all the applications in their business area. Does it ring a lot? The National Electoral Chamber warned about this risk two months ago.

Far from backing down from the controversy, however, Milei doubled down. She denounced that she was facing “the largest smear campaign in Argentine history” and that journalism and many others applied a double standard to her. Because her candidates paid for the campaign with her savings, she accused her, while her contenders pass the cap between businessmen and drug traffickers or divert public funds.

Milei thus provided a service to the community. For three decades it has been an open secret that a presidential campaign costs 100 million dollars in Argentina, although that figure can vary greatly in each electoral cycle. It is not the same a contest in times of thick or thin cows, of a high or flat dollar, of few or many candidates, or that the polls show them head to head or in notable disparity, among other factors.

But supposing, even, that a presidential campaign cost this year barely a tenth of that magic number, the contributions that the State provides by law will only cover a part of the real expenses of each candidate. How will they solve the rest? For years, we have also known that those who are in the public service drink from the state faucet by diverting funds or using state resources, such as the “sanitary planes” of the provinces that actually take and bring governors and candidates. It is so well known that political scientists frame it as one of the facets of the so-called pitched court. I invite the reader to check on Google that it is not something new.

In addition, both the candidates who are in the public service and those in the private sector knock on the doors of businessmen -large, medium and small-, who contribute in cash and in kind. As? For example, they solve the surveys that the candidates need, although in the balance sheets of their companies they will appear as commercial market studies. Or they lend their private planes. Or they cover the hotel expenses of the campaign teams. Or they deliver entire fleets of phones or cars. Or take care of catering of proselytizing acts. The examples are endless.

All this comes to light on very few occasions. Often, due to mistakes or setbacks. So we had the call cause Notebooks, For example, with dozens of businessmen who reported how they transferred bags full of dollars, euros or pesos with Kirchnerist referents, either for bribes or as “campaign contributions.” Nothing new. In 2007, the same thing happened with the referents of the “drug mafia”. And we also had Juntos por el Cambio, which in 2017 went to hundreds and hundreds of beneficiaries of social plans in a shameful attempt to launder fortunes that it had collected in the dark.

These practices and deviations – needless to say – do not only occur in Argentina. There are plenty of examples in Latin America and around the world. We have Brazilian, Peruvian and other countries in the hemisphere who are parading through the courts for receiving illicit money from Odebrecht for their campaigns. Or former French President Nicolás Sarkozy sentenced to a year in prison for illegally financing his 2012 campaign. Or Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to electoral crimes.

However, the fact that all this -and more- is true, known and widespread among Argentine politicians and around the world does not exempt Milei from responsibility or reproach, nor his rivals this year. She should lead them not to fall into the same vices, but to expect that would be naive. More relevant, it should lead us, the citizens of Argentina and other countries, to demand electoral reforms that impose real sanctions on candidates who violate those laws, exhaustive control and their effective application.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

