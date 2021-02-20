The free regional mediation service specialized in hospitality, made up of lawyers and economists, has been serving 50 professionals since last December, in order to reach a point of understanding with the owners of its premises to make the conditions more flexible and negotiate the lease fee.

The general director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, took stock of this service that helps hoteliers and owners of premises to negotiate prices for the duration of the health crisis. It is part of the plan to support the hospitality sector launched by the regional Executive after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, within the framework of the ReActivä Plan.

«It is a tool that we make available to hoteliers in order to help them in these moments of serious difficulties and avoid, through dialogue and mediation, that they reach a judicial conflict“Said the director. He recalled that the first step to access this specialized service is for anyone who is interested to request it by phone 622 042 821 or by email [email protected]

From that moment on, the entire mediation process begins. First, the technical mediation team study the case, the suitability of the mediation and its interlocutors and analyze whether there are legal impediments (such as the impossibility of reaching agreements due to being in a situation of insolvency or bankruptcy of the corporate administrator of the requesting company).

Then it keeps aspersonalized information session and guidance aimed at applicants so that they know the advantages of mediation as an alternative conflict resolution method, the work of the mediator, the characteristics of the process and the effects of the agreement.

“To date there have been 22 information sessions between owners of premises and tenants to seek solutions,” said the director. He explained that in these meetings different options are explored, which can range from the reduction of the rental income or in proportion to the losses, and even a moratorium on the payment of the rent to update the unpaid installments in the coming years when the situation improves .

Once an agreement is reached, It will be written in writing and signed by both parties as a new contract or annex to the existing one.. There are currently 16 files under negotiation. The new text will have binding effects between the parties from the date of its signature and with third parties, submitting to the jurisdiction of the courts or, where appropriate, to the arbitration procedure.