The service sector in a crisis world
Among the many repercussions of the current crisis of the global economy, problems are collapsing on the performance of the service sector, whether in its international framework or within each individual economy.
While economic writings have extensively dealt with the effects of the Corona pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war on investment, production and commodity trade activities, addressing the effects of these crises on the performance of the service sector has not been analyzed, interpreted, predicted and foreseen. This calls for examining the impact of these crises on the service sector, with its various components and overlapping frameworks.
The international services sector consists of several very important and highly influential activities in the course of the international economy. International trade, transport and logistics, financial, banking and monetary services, international communication services, and tourism and travel services, all represent the pillars of economic globalization, without which the international economic system would be severed and the countries of the world, individually and collectively, would enter into cycles of stagnation and depression. The service sector within any economy also plays a role analogous to its global role.
In the body of the national economy, this sector serves as bridges linking activities to each other. In view of this position occupied by the services sector, the question arises: How have its activities been affected by the current global crises? At the international level, although the world has made a clear stride in attempts to recover from the effects of the Corona pandemic, waiting lists in international transportation and shipping are still higher than normal rates.
The international transport sector crisis was exacerbated by the halt in the trade of grain and agricultural products in the Black Sea. Both Russia and Ukraine, battered by war and sanctions, produce and export about 30% of the world’s wheat trade. The global transport sector lost a demand for its services by about 4.5 million tons per month, which was exported by Ukraine alone to global markets by means of maritime transport. In the same context, and as a natural reaction to international sanctions on Russia, the activities of international financial and monetary services are now suffering from many bottlenecks.
This is evident in the problems faced by the interconnection services between international banks “SWIFT” after forcibly removing Russian banks from this international system. Moreover, such financial problems are enough to motivate the financial crimes that the international service sector suffers from, especially the spread of the “money laundering” phenomenon.
Considering the reality of the service sector at the national levels, its suffering has increased with the entry of the international services sector into its aforementioned problems. The local service sector can be considered a mirror on which the effects of the problems of international service activities are reflected. When international supply chain problems exacerbated, for example, transport activities and local wholesale and retail trade declined and the profitability of the tourism services sector declined.
In addition, local service providers, especially in developing countries, are currently suffering from a significant slack in demand as a result of high production and operating costs, as well as their extreme sensitivity to imported inflation. In short, then, support for the services sector has become an urgent necessity to restore stability to the entire global economy.
Trends Research and Consultation Center
