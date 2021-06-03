A waiter serves a table on a terrace in the center of Valencia, this Wednesday, June 2. Ana Escobar / EFE

The progressive reactivation of economic activity to the rhythm of the advance in the vaccination program and the fall of the wall that the state of alarm meant for many sectors has led to a common improvement of all of them during the month of May.

Agriculture stands out above the others in terms of volume, which saw the number of unemployed drop by 9,155 people compared to April (-4.78%), accounting for its second consecutive month down. However, the sector with the best dynamics since the beginning of 2021 is construction, which has been reincorporating workers for five consecutive months. In May there were 8,149 fewer unemployed (-2.71%), and so far this year the number of unemployed has dropped by 24,897 people.

More information

Despite the fact that the most voluminous number of unemployed is still housed in the services sector (2,656,712), they are 93,327 less than in April (-3.38%), and they have already been down for three continuous months since February reached the highest level of unemployed within this sector during the pandemic (2,835,917).

In a similar line is the industrial sector, which also has a quarter reducing the number of unemployed. In May, 9,403 workers left this calculation, and the number of unemployed reached its lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, with 298,837 unemployed (-3.05%), placing for the first time below the barrier of the 300,000 unemployed.

Regarding the increase in affiliations, where they occurred the most compared to the month of April was those associated with the hospitality industry, with 62,885 (+ 6.13%); followed by those corresponding to administrative activities, 16,682 (+ 1.29%); and trade, 15,195 (+ 0.64%).

Given this evolution, CC OO and UGT ask to focus efforts on improving the quality of employment, and the CEOE trusts that the recovery will continue during the summer and that economic and employment growth will be consolidated.