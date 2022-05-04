Sara Sorribes’ adventure at the Mutua Madrid Open ended this Wednesday with a defeat against Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American and 14th in the world, who broke the Spaniard’s serve eight times to beat her 6-4, 6-2 in 1h47. The Castellón native became the fourth Spanish qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday, after Anabel Medina (2013), Carla Suárez (2015 and 2018) and Paula Badosa (2021), who will continue to be the only semifinalist of the Navy in this WTA 1,000.

Pegula achieved the most difficult thing: break Sorribes, a physical wonder who suffered from the fatigue of her round of 16 match against Daria Kasatkina, which lasted 2h32. The daughter of the millionaire owners of the Buffalo Sabers and Bills made Sara run a lot with drops and changes of direction. They will face this Thursday (not before 9:00 p.m.) to the Swiss Jill Teichmann, who could with the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina (6-3 and 6-4).

Sorribes’ big problem, not only in this match but throughout the tournament, was serving. Of the 44 executed in four games, he won 19 and lost 25, 57%. The rest kept her alive in her wins against Pavlyuchenkova, Osaka and Kasatkina, but they did not save her against a rival who plays very coldly and hits well. Sara leaves the capital with her head held high, four quarters this year (11 since the start of 2021) and with the conviction that, by improving the service problem, it can aspire to even greater heights.