The assault on the Capitol by far-right mobs on Wednesday 6/1 in Washington, a crude remake of Mussolini’s March on Rome by Mussolini’s Black Shirts a century ago, showed us the “serpent’s egg” hatching again in this XXI century. Let’s take a look at that story.

The “March on Washington” on Wednesday 6/1, a show of force by Trump’s supporters, ended in scandal and tragedy. Photo AP Photo / John Minchillo

A hundred years ago, the conclusion to World War I offered respite to an exhausted world. But it was just a parenthesis within which the liberal democracies began to be hacked by the extremes to the left and right, between the parties that saw the triumphant Russian revolution close by and the fascisms that began to grow on the tatters of the conservative parties and forces. traditional wrecking parliamentary institutions.

Marshal Foch, commander of the allied armies, anticipated this when referring to the Treaty of Versailles in 1919: “This is not a peace. It is a twenty-year armistice. ” And that is exactly how long that “twenty-year peace” lasted, in which European countries experienced the collapse of their democracies and the rise of militarism that will unleash the Second Great War and the Holocaust.

Europe was also emerging at that time from a pandemic that decimated its population, while Soviet Russia faced a fierce famine and the United States, would experience the so-called “happy twenties”, a period of economic prosperity that would end with the crash of 29 and the great Depression.

When we speak of the “snake’s egg”, an expression coined by the great Ingmar Bergman for his film about Berlin in the 1920s, it refers precisely to that interregnum in which Europe entered a century ago, then dragging the entire world . Some misinterpreted the phenomenon and understood it, or wanted to see it, as temporary and circumstantial. Others, believing to fight it, gave it such centrality that they ended up contributing to increase its flares.

There were also those who supposed to take advantage of the marasmus, political and economic speculators fishermen of troubled rivers, who ended up being victims of the monster they helped to manufacture.

It must be remembered, again and again, when we observe the ease with which fire is played when naturalizing expressions of fanaticism, hate speech and abuse of the trust that societies place in their leaders as well as when, at the other extreme, danger is trivialized by constantly waving ghosts.

