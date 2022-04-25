When evaluating a work, be it a film, a book or in this case a video game, there is always one element to take into consideration: the context. The independent Sengi Games team is at its first experience in this case and we can already say that The Serpent Rogue it is full representation of it, with many good ideas but with many edges to file.

The title protagonist of this review, however, is also a product that emerged from a war, the one between Russia and Ukraine, and it is a miracle that the team based in Kiev managed to publish its work in the middle of the conflict.

In short, the experience tried with The Serpent Rogue is particular, frustrating largely due to the very nature of the game (roguelike) but also lived with a modicum of pride mixed with healthy optimism, in which not even a war can affect the dreams of a development team. This obviously does not mean that the work has been treated with gloves but it is right to underline where this product comes from.

Set in the land of Mount Morbus we impersonate one of the Keepers, a special elite of alchemists intent on preserving the balance of the world from Corruption, a manifest evil capable of consuming all living beings. This incipit has mostly the role of a pretext, with a narrative that unfolds above all through the codex of the game world that is able to diegetically expand the knowledge of the player and of his alter ego.

As in any souls, in fact, everything around us existed long before we set foot in those lands but in The Serpent Rogue, it goes even further. This title is in fact an excellent compendium at Elden Ring, especially as regards the discussed accessibility and narrative usability: in comparison to this, the From Software titles are of a disarming clarity.



An almost unequal battle as always.

The Serpent Rogue is, as the title suggests, a rather difficult roguelike, difficult to complete and difficult to understand in its fundamental mechanics but this is only partially bad. One of the cornerstones on which the entire adventure revolves is the concept of experience, testing, touching everything that happens to us on the screen. A bit like some elements of Mortal Shell, in fact, before understanding the use of some objects you must first study them, sacrifice them for the sake of science despite the difficulty in finding them.



The Serpent Rogue



Developer: Sengi Games

Publisher: Team 17

Version covered: PC

Availability: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Switch





Being alchemists, the creation of the different potions passes first of all this because, as in reality, if you do not know well what is being handled it is difficult to understand its usefulness. Conceptually, therefore, The Serpent Rogue works, leading us to explore the game environment to find new ingredients to use in the creation of our potions but the problem is that, despite the study, we understand very little.

The accessibility issue can start right here and it is something that does not strictly depend on the available budget. Sometimes they are design choices, questionable or not, while others are real oversights, assuming mechanics that are not. Even having all the ingredients available, complete with a precise description of their effect, combining them to create usable potions is not at all obvious, resolving with a series of attempts until the suitable combination is found.

Perhaps those with notions of chemistry have an advantage but all the others will find themselves in difficulty, thus weakening the mechanics of the study, also because it can be completely bypassed: in fact, no one forbids us to blindly test the various components and ultimately, not then the experience changes so much.

Since there is a large amount of potions to create and thirty ingredients to test, the possible combinations are innumerable and in fact, most of the conclusions will be an unusable acid solution. But the difficulty starts upstream, because The Serpent Rogue is also a procedural title: in the two areas whipped by corruption, in fact, the elements that can be found and the type and disposition of the enemies change with each cycle.



Basically we recruit slaves.

If on the one hand this allows an exploration that is always “fresh”, on the other it becomes a slot machine precisely because what is needed does not always respawn. So what do you do? In short, one is forced to waste time, patiently waiting for the new cycle of Corruption to change the tables again. It thus becomes a vicious circle of research and waiting, even if there is a small trick to speed up the process, but only with a full stomach.

As in a souls, stamina is fundamental but, as you will have understood by now, there is nothing simple and also this characteristic must not be taken for granted since it must be recharged, eating: in addition to the alchemical formulas you must also learn to cook, by finding the right ingredients to put together or simply to cook. If there’s one thing The Serpent Rogue does very well, it’s emphasizing whatever choices you make, even eating raw meat.

This example is important to understand the complexity of this title: we praised the Arkane Studios Prey also because of the “invisible choices” made by the player and here, we are on the same shores: leaving corpses around, setting up a farm or abandoning some particular “beings” has marked consequences whose actual gravity will not be understood until they happen. Being so complex is ultimately the real weakness of the title, ending up with many beautiful ideas but none developed adequately.

So, between the creation of different potions able to heal us, satiate us, hurt enemies or purify them of corruption, prepare food, collect and study different elements, we have the possibility to recruit companions or even tame various animals, up to a maximum of four. Their artificial intelligence very often makes their company in vain, ending up almost immediately in the other world and therefore, it is another mechanic that is added to what has been said a moment ago. And we haven’t even gotten to the biggest problem.

The Serpent Rogue also features the ability to fight, as well as craft and upgrade weapons and support elements. Everything is based on the concept of wear but so marked that it is reminiscent of Dark Souls II at 60FPS, with weapons and items deteriorating in no time at all. The combat system is the most basic, with identical moveset for any weapon or similar held, consisting of a combo of three light shots, a powerful shot and the parry.



Purification does not solve all problems.

The great variety of enemies requires different approaches which however result in the same dance of giving a blow, parrying, giving another and so on, until the object being held breaks. With so much wear and tear, deciding to parry a blow can turn out to be a bad choice so it’s better to run away. Yes, it is obviously possible to use potions but they are always limited in number, either because of the resources to be found, or because … they weigh. There is also the transportable weight to manage, a very low number to tell the truth.

Sengi Games, as mentioned, is his first work and the lack of experience is visible from these strange choices of game balance, but not only. There are many details that leave you puzzled summarized with the possibility of cutting ropes only with pieces of glass, despite being in possession of a sword, an ax and other sharp elements.

Even the transformation feature (yes, you can also transform yourself into some animals) is poorly calibrated and often completely unusable, since once the characteristics have been changed, all the merits and defects of the chosen animal will be assumed. Here too it is conceptually correct but in practice it is hell, since we will be forced to unload precious objects in order to enter, for example, a den while taking the place of a mouse.

The Serpent Rogue, however, is a title that leaves ample freedom of approach and, given that it is possible to tame beasts, it would be plausible to think of finding one, making friends with it and pointing the rodent to perform the action. It can not be done.

What is missing is a general refinement of the ideas but also a clear cleaning of the code, since there are problems in collisions as well as bugs in the analysis of the target, necessary to understand its strengths and weaknesses, as well as its degree of corruption.



A place that we will see very often, unfortunately.

Not even the final part manages to raise the situation, because it does something that a video game should never do: make all the previous experience useless. To understand the situation well, it is possible to take as an example the first iteration of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, in which the boss fights were only accessible through one build, neglecting all the others.

There the problem was having assigned the construction of these elements to a team outside Eidos but here, it is really inexplicable: all the research carried out, all the potions, weapons and food created, will no longer matter, nullifying all the efforts made. previously, with a narrative twist worthy of Fantaghirò.

This part didn’t exist, despite all the edges, the inaccuracies and some questionable design choices, The Serpent Rogue is a decent experience, hard but formative, able to make the player directly participate in the action. We are actually the ones who solve or create problems but it is really a shame to lose everything in a glass of water.

As From Software teaches, leaving aside the marketing issues, the difficulty in a video game can easily be an integral part of the experience but only if the player is provided with all the necessary tools to face it. In this case sadly, they are missing, ending up becoming a frustrating title for the wrong reasons.



The game map is quite complex and varied.

Essentially Sengi’s work is still in progress and with a few tricks it could turn out to be a really interesting title. The basic ideas are excellent, from studying resources to building your own arsenal, but perhaps they are too many for this small team, probably stumbled on too much ambition. However, the software house is already aware of these criticalities, so The Serpent Rogue could be very different in a few months.

6

/ 10