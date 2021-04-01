Netflix once surprises its users with the premiere of The snake, series that recounts the life of the swindler and serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The character will be played by the acclaimed French actor Tahar rahim, nominated for the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards.

Find out the premiere date, trailer and more details of the suspense program that hopes to become the success of the streaming giant.

When does The Serpent premiere on Netflix?

The snake will arrive on Friday, April 2, 2021 to Netflix. Also, the series will have a total of eight episodes.

What time does The Serpent premiere on Netflix?

The snake will be available on the streaming giant starting at 2.00 am in Peru this Friday, April 2. Next, we share the schedule according to the country where you are:

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: Friday, April 2 at 2.00 am

Mexico, Central America (except Panama): Friday, April 2 at 1.00 am

Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Friday, April 2 at 3:00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: Friday, April 2 at 4:00 am

Spain: Friday, April 2 at 9.00 am

The snake – trailer

The snake – official synopsis

Based on true events, The Serpent tells the story of the swindler and murderer Charles Sobhraj, who ended up at the hands of justice. This man posed as a gem seller and, together with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, traveled through Thailand, Nepal and India between 1975 and 1976.