Smartphones have revolutionized the way we interact with the world. Today, on the same device we have an application with a virtual chat, another with a search engine with millions of references and several more with social networks to know what is happening around us. All these apps We see them in a vertical format, which has been imposed among content creators and platforms, for example: TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter … “The way of making content and consuming it has changed… We take photos and vertical videos ”, comments Elena Ojeda, Retail Marketing Manager CE at Samsung Spain.

But until not long ago, the only way to view mobile content on a TV was horizontally, with those black spaces on either side of the screen. That is the reason why Samsung believes The Sero (which in Korean means “vertical”). It is one of the maximum innovations today, since we are facing a television in which content in both formats can be consumed in a matter of seconds. In fact, it is the first model to switch to vertical on the entire planet. Its 43-inch rotatable screen can change its orientation, just like a smartphone or tablet. And it does so automatically.

Connecting both devices is very easy. The TV simply recognizes the mobile, they are synchronized and with just one touch you can share all the content. IOS devices can also connect to television, thanks to the AirPlay 2 that is already integrated (these only work in landscape mode). How does the screen rotate? It can be done in two ways: through the remote that comes with The Sero or by turning the telephone connected to the television. With the mobile synchronized, when the user consumes a vertical video, the television will detect it and rotate. And it will do the same when you switch to landscape format.

The Sero It can be tried in various stores of El Corte Inglés in Spain (the one that appears in the video that accompanies this article is in El Corte Inglés in Callao, Madrid). This technology, unique in the market, connects perfectly with the requirements of the new generations, mainly consumers. millennials and Generation Z. But it also fits the general context. Currently, we all use mobile phones more than ever. “Almost 70% of the time we surf the internet we do so from mobile devices, mainly from the smartphone “, says Gonzalo Guzmán, president of the Mobile Commission of the IAB Spain.

The average time of consumption in these devices among the Spanish population today is 2 hours and 53 minutes. In 2019, it was two hours a day, according to a recent analysis by the IAB. In addition, we combine the use of digital tools. For example, 92.3% of Spanish users watch television while using the smartphone. “Young people, but also adults, chat or see their social networks,” Guzmán details. And another definitive data on habits: users of smartphones they pick up their phones in the upright position about 94% of the time, according to a study by consulting firm ScientiaMobile.

Unique features

The Sero is a television with exceptional image quality, as it has a 4K QLED panel, capable of reproducing more than 1 billion colors. In addition, it has a Smart TV platform that offers the viewer a wide variety of applications and content. The experience is complemented by a unique 60 W sound system, thanks to the speakers and the ‘subwoofer’ integrated into its base.

In addition, the television uses artificial intelligence to recognize when there are constant sounds that can distract you around you. Automatically adjusts the volume and clarity of dialogue, through advanced sound signal processing, so you don’t miss a single detail. Thanks to Bixby (virtual assistant developed by Samsung Electronics) and the remote control, which has a built-in microphone, we can interact with the TV by voice.

As if that were not enough, The Sero is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple HomeKit, so we can control it remotely with a connected speaker. An increasingly intelligent television is what the public demands. According to IAB data, Smart TV penetration in homes is increasing: in 2019 it was the device with the highest growth, going from 49% in 2017 to 60%.