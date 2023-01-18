Direct Chronicle

Gattuso’s legion crushed Sporting’s weak resistance at El Molinón with a formal, forceful and responsible match, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cup. Run over was the debut of the new rojiblanco coach, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who conceded spaces, he favored the transitions of Valencia and conceded a win.

Mariño, Insúa, Diego Sánchez, José Gragera, Guille Rosas, Pedro Díaz, Zarfino (Cristo González, min. 67), Nacho Martín, Juan Ferney Otero (Campuzano, min. 67), Djurdevic (U. Milovanović, min. 67) and Dani Queipo 4 Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Cenk Özkacar, Gayá, Gabriel Paulista, Justin Kluivert (Vazquez Alcalde, min. 75), Yunus Musah (Moriba Kourouma, min. 66), Andre Almeida (Hugo Guillamón, min. 67), Lato (Francisco Martinez, min. 67), Samuel Lino and Cavani (Hugo Duro, min. 57) goals 0-1 min. 10: Cavani. 0-2 min. 20: Justin Kluivert. 0-3 min. 38: Cavani. 0-4 min. 64: Samuel Linen. Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero

Valencia, a bad student in the League, applies itself in the Cup. Taking advantage, first, of its status as a participant in the Super Cup to circumvent the first qualifying rounds, and, second, the weakness of its rivals in the round of 16 and round of 16, the Gattuso’s troop, who is cold in the regularity tournament, steps briskly in the KO of which he is the current runner-up.

Edinson Cavani soon took over the spotlight in El Molinón. In the 9th minute he missed a very clear chance to score a goal. Mariño, hasty, took a short on Insúa, who had his back; the ball hit the center-back’s foot and bounced towards the Uruguayan, who launched a comic play. El Matador then compensated those with the bat with a double before the break.

A few seconds after his mistake, Cavani holed out after a wall that Kluivert shot with Toni Lato on the edge of the area in a meandering action from the Dutchman. And before reaching minute 45 he cut with his right foot and defined, with class, with his left foot. The counter was led on this occasion by Samu Lino. Cavani, with seven goals, five in the League and the double in Gijón, dispels doubts about his performance after the World Cup with goals.

Between the two pulls from the Matador came Justin Kluivert’s goal. He recovered Valencia in the front of his area. The ball went to the talented André Almeida, who raised his head and with a single pass cleared Sporting’s pressure and left Kluivert alone in a one-on-one with Diego Mariño after a fast run from midfield. Behind the Dutchman ran Guille Rosas, who was out of breath.

Gattuso had warned in the preview that he had a lot of respect for the game and planted an eleven full of headlines with the tactical changes he presented in Arabia against Real Madrid: the 1-4-3-3 in the offensive phase and the 1-4- 4-2 in the defensive phase, with Almeida de Kluivert up and down, and Lino close to Cavani. The Canarian coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez made his debut with a beating in Gijón.

The second half began with a referee’s nonsense. Munuera Montero whistled the start of the game while Sporting goalkeeper Diego Mariño and Giovanni Zarfino, one of his midfielders, were leaving the locker room. He took Valencia out of the center and at that moment someone warned the referee of the numerical inferiority. Munuera stopped the game and waited for both players to arrive. Sporting’s confusion in the game was such that none of the nine footballers on the field noticed that two teammates were missing. The stands took it by spouting. With the same performance as in the first part, Valencia swept away the weak Asturian resistance and rounded off the win.

