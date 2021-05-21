Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, data collected by governments and institutions have shown that the disease has affected Africa less. There are only 127,000 deaths of the three and a half million that have been reported in the world. And of the 166 million infected, only 4.5 million were registered on this continent. But the doubt has been present from the beginning: it is unknown whether these data show the complete picture of the situation or, on the contrary, are incomplete due to the difficulty of collecting them in less developed countries. Now, an investigation published this Friday in the scientific journal The Lancet provides answers in a specific field: that of the mortality of the most seriously ill patients, higher than in the rest of the world.

More information

The results of The African Covid-19 Critical Care Outcomes Study (ACCCOS) suggest that it is in this continent where there is the highest mortality rate in the world among seriously ill patients, ahead of others where similar studies have been carried out: Asia, Europe, North America and South America. Oceania is not mentioned. Specifically, 48.2% of the patients observed in the research died within 30 days from the moment of admission. The figure exceeds 31% of the world average, obtained through a parallel analysis that the team carried out with the results of a hundred reports in Asia, America and Europe.

SARS-CoV-2 has overwhelmed the health care systems in rich countries, such as Spain, and poor ones, causing high rates of seriously ill patients, of which the majority are older than 62 years and presented comorbidities. Added to this is growing concern that new strains, such as that from India, could cause spikes in deaths in all regions of the world.

In this context, the authors of this study argue that the most severe COVID-19 patients in Africa have less chance of survival than those in other parts of the world. Among the causes: insufficient human and material resources, but also the incorrect use of these, and the higher prevalence of other comorbidities in patients; especially HIV / AIDS, diabetes, chronic liver disease and kidney disease. “The most important finding is that the resources in the intensive care units [UCI] are limited, and this is associated with mortality in Africa, which is higher than in any other region in the world ”, Dr. Bruce Biccard, professor at the University of Cape Town (South Africa) and lead author of the study, responds by email. It is the first of its kind to be carried out. “Unfortunately, it indicates that our ability to provide sufficient care is compromised.”

A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit provides water to a patient with covid-19 in the ICU of the Machakos Hospital. BAZ RATNER / Reuters

This X-ray of the continent has been performed in 64 hospitals in 10 countries: eight in the sub-Saharan region – Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa – and two in the north: Egypt and Libya. In these health centers, 3,144 people were evaluated, all over 18 years of age and admitted to the ICU with suspected or confirmed covid-19. 60% were men and their status was followed for 30 days after the date of admission.

For Biccard, the most worrying factor is this limitation of resources. “First of all, there are not enough intensive care beds, as only one in two patients referred to these units is admitted. Second, once he is admitted to the ICU, there are not enough resources for him to receive adequate care ”. To reach this conclusion, for example, we evaluated whether there were delays in admission due to a shortage of beds and staff. In the case of the therapies to which the patients were subjected, it was observed how many times they could provide them with respiratory support, mechanical ventilation, pronation (placing the patient face down to facilitate breathing), intubation, drug delivery, dialysis, anticoagulant treatments , experimental therapies for COVID-19 and ECMO machines, which oxygenate the patient’s blood when mechanical ventilation is no longer sufficient. Only 17% of the hospitals visited have this tool and, despite the fact that its use has been supported in covid-19 patients with respiratory failure, only 1% of those included in the study had access to it.

Another example is dialysis: Available in 68% of hospitals, it was offered only to 10% of patients who needed it. Even the most basic materials are in short supply, such as oximeters used to measure the amount of oxygen in the blood, as 14% of hospitals do not have one. Oxygen was only available to half of those who needed it.

Oxygen was only available to half of those who needed it

There are two possible reasons for this underuse, according to Dr. Biccard. “If there are very few resources to offer in ICUs, such as a single dialysis machine, for example, when more than one patient has been admitted who requires the treatment, it will only be possible to administer it to one person at a time. Therefore, the others will not receive it ”, he argues. The second point is that the available resources may not work or be in good condition because they have not been invested in their maintenance.

The availability of staff has also been assessed, already knowing the pre-existing shortages before the pandemic. In Africa, the average is two doctors for every thousand people compared to the 23 recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, during the first months of the pandemic there were numerous protests in countries like Zimbabwe Y Kenya on the part of this guild, since they considered that they were few and that they were not well trained, nor prepared, nor equipped, nor paid to face such a crisis.

In the analyzed hospitals, it was found that there are on average two intensive care physicians per ICU, one nurse for every two patients and one general medicine doctor for every four. In 84% of the ICUs, doctors were available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Although intensive care units reported relatively high staffing rates, mortality is high, possibly due to a lack of specialized staff,” the researchers argue.

On the other hand, mortality was associated with advanced age, HIV / AIDS, which doubles the risk of death, diabetes, which increases it by 75%, chronic liver disease, which triples it, and kidney disease. However, being a man was not associated with an increase in mortality, contrary to previous studies. “This finding was unexpected,” says Professor Dean Gopalan of the University of KwaZulu-Natal and co-author of the report. “It could be that the African women in this study were at higher risk of death due to the barriers they face in accessing health care.”

Medical personnel dressed in protective suits talk to each other while treating coronavirus patients in the COVID-19 ICU at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, Machakos, Kenya, October 28, 2020. BAZ RATNER / Reuters

With this work, the authors believe that they could help attract the necessary resources to care for severe coronavirus patients in Africa. The report insists on the need to achieve early warning systems, improve the risk rating that each patient runs and increase the speed of medical intervention, as well as create strategies to mitigate the risk in patients who also suffer from HIV, diabetes, liver diseases chronic and kidney diseases. “We need to have minimum standards for intensive care. And then there is a real need to vaccinate in Africa as soon as possible. We do not have enough ICUs to care for seriously ill patients and vaccination prevents serious infections. It is important to emphasize that we cannot allow ourselves to have a scenario similar to what is happening in India, which happens in Africa ”, adds Biccard.

For this doctor, the positive effect of his research is that a veil has been drawn. “Only by showing the resources and results that exist in Africa can we improve,” he insists. And do not forget the toilets who helped in this investigation. “What is most surprising is how they participated despite the need to care for very sick patients at the same time. They have provided important data for Africa ”.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.