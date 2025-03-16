Although little is missing for winter, there are still areas of Spain with low temperatures, with rain, snow … that accompany us during much of the car paths. According to the last balance presented by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) regarding the Intecrban Washer During the last year 2024, 255 of the 1,154 killed on the roads lost their lives during the months of January, February and March, that is, 22% of the fatal victims were produced during the winter.

With these figures it is essential to extreme precautions at the wheel. In addition, during these winter months the coats, hats and scarves are the star garments to protect us from the cold, especially the little ones in the house. And many times, for comfort or because the paths are shortparents and adults responsible for children forget how important it is not to allow them to travel in the car with all these garments, since, according to experts in the field, it can mean a serious risk to their safety In case of accident.

Therefore, from the Spanish Alliance for Children’s Road Safety, Aesvionly forum in Spain composed of national and international experts in children’s road safety, they want warn families so that they prevent the little ones from traveling by car with coat or thick clothes:

• Children with a size Below 135 cm They must always travel by car with a approved child retention system, adapted to their size and correctly installed. Likewise, the use of a car chair is recommended until minors reach 150 cm.









• To guarantee the safety of children, Before starting the march It is necessary to verify that the child retention system is correctly installed and the child is perfectly subject. To do this, you have to verify that harnesses and belts do not have slack or hooked or rolled.

• To ensure that Child retention system He effectively fulfills his protective function, it is essential that the child does not wear the coat put on or very thick clothes inside the vehicle, since this would add centimeters of slack to the belts and harnesses and could alter the retention capacity in case of an accident.

Elena Muñozmember of AESVI, explains that «the Silk in belts and harnesses It increases the possibility of the so -called ‘underwater effect’; That is, the body slips below the horizontal band, or that the child clashes against the back of the front seat or other element of the vehicle, which could cause serious injuries ».

The commitment of this association is to work so that concrete and effective measures are launched that guarantee that no child dies or suffers serious injuries due to traffic accidents. To do this, they work in the field of pedagogy by providing specific technical formations to Sales and professionals Sanitary

Research is another basic pillars of this organization since they carry out projects such as the study on the risks of second -hand car chairs and those acquired in direct extra -community sales platforms. These scientific studies have yielded results as alarming as, because of the use and deterioration of materials, 90% of the chairs acquired through second -hand sale portals do not meet the requirements of the regulations under which they were approved.

With regard to child retention systems acquired on online extra -community platforms, the study shows that none of the child retention systems analyzed could have been approved in their current conditionsthat is, none was suitable for commercialization in Europe because of serious regulatory and technical breaches.