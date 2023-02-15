Last weekend, Club Deportivo Guadalajara equalized 1-1 against Tuzos de Pachuca, unfortunately one of its important pieces in midfield, Fernando Beltran, left the match injured and will miss at least the midweek date corresponding to the seventh against Tijuana. and perhaps also against Pumas UNAM next weekend.
The club informed that it is nothing serious and it is just a muscle overload, so he could be back by the weekend, since they do not want to risk him suffering a more severe injury.
According to the journalist Clear Brand, Jose Maria Garridothe player who would cover the absence of ‘Baby‘ would be between Pavel Perez and allan torresWell, it’s a fact that Perez Bouquet It is not to the total liking of the Serbian coach, in addition, on the previous date he was the only one in the squad who went to the stands.
In such a way that it seems that Pavel Perez He would have the advantage and would be the element that is the starter against the ‘Aztec dogs’ in rojiblanco territory, since in the minutes of participation that he has received he has responded and although it will only be in what he returns beltranIt is a good way to continue developing one more of the Guadalajara youth team.
Although it is worth mentioning that after what was shown in the previous tournament, Perez Bouquet It deserves a little more opportunity to show itself, since it is a serious mistake to erase it in such an abrupt way.
