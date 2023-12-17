Damascus (AFP)

Al-Hurriya Club of Aleppo announced its withdrawal from the Syrian Premier League, due to what it described as a “grave and clear refereeing error” in its match with Hattin in the ninth stage of the tournament.

The match, which was held in Aleppo, ended in a 2-2 draw, and Hattin scored the equalizer in the 14th minute of stoppage time, noting that the referee of the match, Mohamed Karam, and according to the club’s statement, counted 9 minutes of stoppage time.

The club’s statement included “delivering all videos to the General Sports Federation (the highest Syrian sports authority) to inform it of how things are being managed in the league, and delivering all videos to the Asian Football Confederation to inform it of the status of arbitration and its esteemed committee.”

On the other hand, the main referees committee of the Syrian Federation decided, “after studying the arbitration cases that accompanied the ninth round of the first leg of the Syrian Premier League, to suspend referee Mohamed Karam until further notice.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Hurriya occupies the last twelfth place in the tournament with one point as a result of its draw with Hattin.