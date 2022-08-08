After departure from Jorge Sanchez from Club America to go to Ajax Amsterdam of the eredivisie, the name that has sounded to reinforce the right wing of the azulcrema team is that of Julian Araujothe 20-year-old youth of Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
However, the possible hiring of the youth soccer player who represents the Mexican national team would not make the Azulcremas fans completely happy, because in the last few hours a severe error of Araujo with the Californian painting.
Last weekend, the team he leads greg vaney lost 4-2 to the Sporting Kansas Citybut the last goal came because Araujo tried to return the ball to his goalkeeper, but he did not do it correctly and the rival attacker, Daniel Salloi took advantage of increasing the advantage on the scoreboard.
In this way, social networks exploded in criticism of Julian Araujoensuring that he may not have the right level to be a player for the Eagles, despite the fact that he is an element with a great future who has already represented the Mexican national team at an absolute level.
However, in recent hours it became known that the hiring of a winger born in California can be complicated because he has no history of having played in any national team, which would make him an untrained player in Mexico and although the team has a place available, they would like an element that does not require a place, but it will be in the next few days when this situation has a resolution.
