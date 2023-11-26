Alexa Addison remembers what vapes were like when she was in high school. The dominant e-cigarette was the Juul, a thin black rectangle with sharp corners that looked like a flash drive. By the time Addison, 19, entered the University of North Carolina at Wilmington last year, she saw many classmates brandishing Elf Bars, brightly colored e-cigarettes that looked like gradient-colored AirPods cases, complete with chimneys. Gently tilted for inhalation.

She bought flavors like pina colada and strawberry-kiwi, and took photos when the devices’ candy-colored gradients coordinated with her outfits. She soon found herself consuming one Elf Bar a week. (According to one estimate, each contains as much nicotine as 590 cigarettes.) Addison said that during the most intense use of it, her gums turned gray.

“Honestly, they looked really nice,” he said of the devices. “I just never had any interest in vaping until they started selling the bonito ones.”

The vivid designs of Elf Bars and other new brands have color combinations that often correspond with their flavors. In interviews, young people compared the appearance of these disposable e-cigarettes to candy, pacifiers, lip gloss and soap.

“They almost look like toys,” said Carter James, 23, a music producer who lives in New York and said he stopped using e-cigarettes this summer.

Some public health experts are concerned about the fun look of these devices — which is clearly in line with the maximalist aesthetic preferences of Generation Z. Doctors say nicotine is particularly addictive for young people, and research suggests that vapers Adolescents are at risk of both immediate and long-term lung damage.

Susan Linn, a psychologist and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said there is “no doubt” that the appearance of the Elf Bars was designed to catch the attention of teenagers or even children, who gravitate toward bright colors and rounded shapes. She compared the youthful look of the Elf Bars to Joe Camel, the cartoon character retired by the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after years of criticism that it was aimed at children.

“Tobacco companies use cartoons or brightly colored wrappers to hook kids, to make them think this is benign and fun and harmless to them,” Linn said.

About one in 10 US high school students has used an e-cigarette in the past month, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, released this month. And while e-cigarette use among teens has declined overall since 2019, flavored disposable devices, including the Elf Bar, have been on the rise.

The Elf Bar, which is also sold under the names EBDesign and EBCreate, hit shelves in the United States in November 2021, The Associated Press reports. By this summer, it had become the leading e-cigarette brand among middle and high school students who vape, according to the survey. Visually similar products abound, such as Flum Pebble, Juicy Bar, Air Bar Nex, and Lost Mary.

The sale of Elf Bar has not been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but vapes are available in stores. The agency has ordered that shipments from China be seized at the border.

IMiracle Shenzhen Technology, the company that makes the Elf Bar, has argued that it is being unfairly targeted by the FDA and that its products, which carry a warning that nicotine is addictive, are aimed at adult consumers.

If Elf Bar was trying to design a product in line with the tastes of Gen Z consumers, “they hit the nail on the head,” said Ben Varquez, CEO of YMC, a youth marketing agency that does not work with clients in the tobacco sector.

Studies show that several factors encourage young people to try e-cigarettes, including exciting flavors and peer pressure. And a British study published this year reported that respondents aged 11 to 16 viewed colorful, disposable e-cigarettes as “trendy,” “cool,” and a “fashion accessory.”

By: Callie Holtermann

The New York Times