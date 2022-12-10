Not even theologians agree in qualifying the light of the world christian church as a sect but, almost a century after its founding, there is no doubt about the sexual assaults and abuse of minors that its leaders have perpetrated in recent decades.

Now, according to international media reports, the church is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and by the Department of Justice of that country on account of the atrocities committed by several of its members. This is what is known.

What happened at La Luz del Mundo church?

The light of the world was founded in 1926 by the Mexican Eusebio Joaquín González and his legacy was continued by his son, Samuel Joaquín, until his death in 2014, leaving Naason Joaquingrandson of Eusebio and son of Samuel, who has led the organization ever since.

However, dozens of victims, especially women, have portrayed in multiple scenarios a dynamic of abuse and savage practices within the institution. The most recent complaint is now made through the documentary “Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo”, which premiered last Tuesday on the HBO platform.

The account of their experiences is an atrocious description of depraved episodes that include rape, humiliation, drug usecoercion of minors to participate in orgies and even threats so that they agree to practice sadomasochism.

Aerial view of the international headquarters of the Luz del Mundo church in Guadalajara, Mexico.

All in a hermetic atmosphere of secrecy in which they had to “feel blessed” for spending time with “El Emissario de Dios” and not tell their relatives anything about what happened or, otherwise, they would be excommunicated, exiled before their relatives and neither any reprisal in the form of violence was ruled out.

The current head of the institution, Naason Joaquin Garcia, He pleaded guilty to sexual abuse before a court in Los Angeles (United States) just 6 months ago and is serving a prison sentence that could keep him behind bars for up to 17 years.

What the FBI investigates



According to testimonies compiled by Univisión News, several former members of the Light of the World have been contacted and interviewed by federal investigators of the United States and have been investigated over allegations of abuse and money laundering that occurred within the church.

Daniel Mendoza, for example, who left the congregation in 2014, was contacted in 2019 by the FBI investigating accusations of sexual abuse against Naasón Joaquín. Mendoza told the aforementioned outlet that he and his wife were interviewed at a federal building in North Carolina.

The frauds attract their attention, they are very interested in the Joaquín family, in how the sect is manipulated

According to Univisión records, other former members of the church have been contacted by the FBI during the last three years on account of the investigations opened for the crimes of sexual abuse, human trafficking and money laundering.

“The frauds attract their attention, they are very interested in the Joaquín family, in how the sect is manipulated, how money flows in La Luz del Mundo. They told me that they have questioned quite a few people and that they are doing very well. They are checking everything,” said Héctor Vera, a former deacon of Luz del Mundo, about his contacts with the FBI.

Univisión reports that the authorities are investigating the cases of ‘John Doe 1’ and ‘John Doe 2’ and the murder of Sibia Orozco, a Mexican woman who lived one block from said church and who was murdered in her home in 2020.

People gather in front of the Luz del Mundo church in Los Angeles (USA). Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Despite the fact that several former members have been contacted by US authorities, the FBI and the Department of Security refused to accept or give details about a possible ongoing investigation.

And it is that under the promise of “eternal salvation”, La Luz del Mundo has managed to incorporate 5 million faithful -mainly from humble families- distributed around 58 countries and 15,000 temples, according to data from the organization.

The veracity of these figures has been questioned on more than one occasion, while La Luz del Mundo continues to open new churches and convert its original headquarters in Guadalajara (Mexico) into a reference for its followers throughout the planet.

La Divina Provincia is the neighborhood where the main temple of La Luz del Mundo is located, 60 meters high, and in which only members of this church live, who in strict obedience to their leader contribute a tithe of everything they generate businesses located there.

A dynamic extended to the rest of their congregations outside and within Mexico that has allowed the “Apostles” to enjoy a life of luxuries, mansions and excesses far removed from the reality of their faithful.

The patrimony of La Luz del Mundo, and therefore that of Naasón Joaquín, is a loot that today no expert ventures to calculate.

Naasón Joaquin García on August 13, 2016 at a festival of the Church of the Light of the World. Photo: Jorge Alberto Mendoza / El Universal (GDA)

In recent decades, the church has worked hard to externalize a renewal process by which some of its most radical behaviors were softened -such as prohibiting access to the Internet or social networks to its members- in order to normalize its presence in the Mexican administration. at all levels.

Among the members of the church there are currently senators, federal and local representatives and mayors of different municipalities in Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING AND EFE

