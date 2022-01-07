The exporter of the selection of Bolivia Carlos ‘Pollo’ Arias, who participated in the 6-1 win against Argentina in 2009, is hospitalized after suffering an accident that left him first and second degree burns, in an event that claimed the death of one person.

“He has suffered an accident in one of the branches (restaurant) that we have in Santa Cruz due to the leak of a gas cylinder that produced a flame,” Evelin Antelo, the exporter’s wife, told Efe on Thursday. The accident occurred this past Wednesday, after noon, in one of the restaurants of the chicken chain that he runs. “He has burned his arms, his legs, part of his face burned, the upper half.

I was trying to help someone else

The burns are of the first and second degree “, Antelo detailed, who also specified that this happened when trying to help a person who worked in the kitchen area but who died due to the severity of the burns. The evolution of his condition is still slow since It is not yet known if he will need any reconstruction intervention.

This Thursday they removed the bandages from his legs and a “cleaning intervention” is planned for this Friday in other affected areas, Antelo said. The doctors who treat the former footballers who played for Blooming de Santa Cruz, The Strongest and Bolívar de La Paz, among other teams in Bolivia, and Córdoba FC from Spain, “still” have not given more details of how long his recovery will take. although it is known that “he is stable,” his wife mentioned.

Support from all Bolivian soccer

“Much Strength Carlos!”, Bolívar wrote in his networks, “we are with you Pollo, a hero both in the arc and in life,” The Strongest also mentioned. “We want to extend all our support to the family of our former player and Bi Champion Carlos Arias,” Blooming told Arias, 41 years old.

With the three teams he won five national titles between 1998 and 2009, although he also played in Oriente Petrolero, Guabirá and Sport Boys, in Bolivia, in addition to Maccabi Netanya of Israel.

Arias is remembered for being the goalkeeper who participated in the historic 6-1 win over Argentina by Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi in La Paz, twelve years ago. After his retirement in 2017, Arias dedicated himself fully to the gastronomic area in Santa Cruz, at the same time that he completed some higher education studies in the accounting area. In April of last year he managed to overcome the complications he had had after suffering from covid-19.

EFE