Spanish viewers will be able to see next Thursday, April 14 at 10:00 p.m. on Telecinco the first installments of the political satire village servantthe series of the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, which facilitated his leap from acting to politics and his electoral victory in 2019. But the communication group will not keep the comedy in that slot, at least for now, and is deciding on which channel, day and time will offer the rest of its chapters.

“We had the desire to show the series as soon as possible, because it seems to us a very current and at the same time historical testimony, which allows us to explain more about such a well-known figure, without necessarily obtaining an audience is the main objective,” he says this Monday. Patricia Marco, Mediaset antenna director, from the group’s facilities.

Taking advantage of the Easter holidays and the gap that the reality show has just left Secret Story 2the main Mediaset channel will broadcast a special program that shows the production starring Zelenski, known throughout the world for his reaction to the Russian invasion of his country since the end of February.

Mediaset therefore decides to offer this Thursday “a preview” of the comedy in a privileged place in its broadcast windows. The program titled Zelensky. village servant It will consist of a brief introduction presented by the main face of its information services, Pedro Piqueras, and the subsequent broadcast of brief reports that put the real story behind this production in context. Later, Telecinco will offer the initial chapter of 44 minutes and the second of them, of 22 minutes, which is the duration of the rest of the deliveries, in the style sitcom American. Before, it will show these first two episodes on Wednesday night on its payment platform, MiTele Plus.

The following week, on Thursday, April 21, village servant will leave its gap to other content. It will be presumably at the premiere of Survivors 2022if the network decides to keep the program presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez in the same position on the grid that it has occupied in previous editions.

Due to its short duration and the fact that it is not a type of product that is usually broadcast on the main Spanish general channels, Mediaset does not guarantee that it will be Telecinco that hosts it on its grid. village servant. In fact, the dubbing of it “is being completed on the fly, because it is proving to be a more complicated process than usual, and there are not many chapters ready for broadcast,” says Marco. “It has a mixture of Ukrainian and Russian and, being a comedy, it often plays with double meanings in both languages, the meaning of which is not perceived as a Spanish viewer.”

Zelensky as Vasyl Goloborodko at one point in the series. Mediaset

This week’s special will serve the communication group to “evaluate the impact it has on the audience.” It seeks to analyze to what extent the cultural differences of a comedy that intersperses costumbrismo are important for the viewer here, in the moments of the personal life of the professor turned leader of his country, with political issues that narrate very local circumstances in Ukraine before of the Russian attack, such as the presence of the oligarchs, which may be somewhat removed from Spanish sensibility, Marco points out. As it progresses in its plots, the series makes international winks, since “the protagonist will receive several European leaders” and at all times “has a very universal plot” such as that of the fish out of water. But the Mediaset antenna director predicts that her ideal space would be in one of her thematic channels that broadcast through DTT.

The series, which Zelenski created with his own production company and was programmed for channel 1+1 in his country between 2015 and 2019, has 51 episodes divided into three seasons. The first two consist of 24 chapters each and the third and last of them with another three. The audience success in Ukraine led to the shooting of a film, released between the original broadcast of the first and second seasons, the exploitation rights of which have also been bought by Mediaset.

From fiction to reality

Zelensky plays in this comedy Vasyl Goloborodko, a high school history teacher who one day is secretly recorded by one of his students while he delivers a fiery speech against the corruption of the political class and the Ukrainian government in one of his classes. who asks for more closeness. After its broadcast on the internet, the video quickly goes viral and, overnight, a citizen mobilization takes place in favor of it. As a result of this unexpected popularity obtained, a collective financing provides the teacher with the large amount of money that he needs to be able to stand for election. Between jokes, the first episode of the comedy already hints at the actor’s criticism of how inbred power was at that time in the country and the lack of freedom enjoyed by the press in matters related to his government.

The citizens of his country ask that their political representatives be as real and authentic as he is. The support of the population and his good relationship with the media led the teacher to win electoral victory at the polls and become the president of Ukraine. In his new position, full of responsibilities and pressures, Goloborodko keeps intact his messages about truth and honesty and a completely opposite thought to that of his predecessors in office.

The title of the series inspired Zelesnki to name his political party and on December 31, 2018, when the comedy was still on air, he announced his candidacy for the following year’s elections, which gave him victory. He thus became the sixth president of his country, despite not having had any political experience up to that point.

