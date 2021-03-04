D.he open-minded Britney (Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese’s daughter) is the first person in the clique to take care of the silent boy from New York when he was on the American military base near Venice without a suitcase but with William S. Burrough’s childhood novel “The Wild Boys” under his arm and Klaus Nomi songs in his ear arrives and looks around as if he had to explore the moon. The observation is mutual. To call fourteen-year-old Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) unconventional in his new environment would be an understatement. Black and yellow painted fingernails, body-enveloping baggy clothes with animal prints, dyed white-blonde hair, a fluff of the upper lip who doesn’t yet know whether he wants to become a beard – Fraser has something vague, looks virginal but wise, irritates boys of the same age who are already muscular at first . Britney shows him the American supermarket, in which every item is exactly where it is in the supermarkets on all other foreign American military bases. American soldiers, she says with a clear view, should feel exactly the same and at home everywhere. Just American – preferably before their skin color, gender identity and sexual belonging. Things that, of course, only play no role on the surface when it comes to military careers and honors.

The Italian military base, the main venue of the overrealistically staged “Coming of Identity” series “We Are Who We Are”, is not only an external America in geopolitical terms, but also in terms of identity politics. Where there is no foreign, there is no identity crisis. Combat strength shows itself on the base as reality and metaphor. Victory is the defined goal of the foreign missions started from here, for example to Afghanistan, not the differentiated consideration of cultural peculiarities that can be left to the local NGOs. Or the youth clique, who gradually conquered their terrain around Jesolo in a completely different way than the ideological American soldier way with the Italian adolescents “outside”.

Can you at least build on Trump?

While Britney and the others on the beach are drinking alcohol, partying, speaking Italian and celebrating sexual discoveries away from the area, their family members watch the weather report from Chicago on television, “a nice day to go to the lakes”. And bake cakes for self-assurance, just like at home, like Jenny (Faith Alabi), whom the newcomer from New York makes considerably insecure in the first episodes. Not only because her husband Richard (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi) has his disciplinary difficulties with his new boss, Commander Sarah (Chloe Sevigny), Fraser’s mother. A woman first of all, a lesbian who brought her wife Maggie (Alice Braga) with her? Richard hopes to at least be able to build on Trump.

Republican Richard follows Donald Trump’s appearances as if salvation could come from him – the series takes place in the 2016 election campaign against Hillary Clinton – and has already bought MAGA caps for himself and daughter Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamon). When boxing, he reacts to the deep-seated resentment against his superior. Without realizing that his daughter, who is becoming friends with Fraser more and more, is out and about as Harper and is trying a trans identity. While Fraser shares his penchant for poetry (“every word means something”) and enthuses Major Jonathan (Tom Mercier), Caitlin feels more and more fluid, not girls, not boys. As if expectations and role assignments dissolved in openness to the future. She shaves her adored hair, ties her breasts flat. The series shows body images, especially youthful nudity, continuously, but in various angles, sometimes as if with a wink, mostly very clearly, but not exhibited, sometimes as if with a youthful curious gaze, sometimes from the perspective of awakening desire.

In the fourth episode, soldier Craig (Corey Knight) celebrates a wild wedding with his Italian girlfriend and the younger gang on the eve of his departure for Afghanistan. There is a lot going on in an abandoned villa, the camera freezes the moment, individual shoes point to the passage of time, the scenery is flooded with light, bright and permeable, later it gets serious, dark and grown up. Fraser donates his playlist (the title of which can be heard on Spotify). And as eclectic and unique as Fraser’s taste in music is, so world-opening are his views: “We have to go beyond simplification and embrace complexity because the complicated is beautiful,” he says.

Therefore it would be wrong in the sense of the series to disambiguate him as gay. The magic of this heavily playful series, the first by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”, “The Love Factory”) lies in the fact that it shows simplifications as overwhelming and the complicated as feather-light. Drill and subordination, depersonalization, war and struggle, right and wrong are simplifications here for fear of the ambiguous. In “We Are Who We Are” (book by Paolo Giordano, Francesco Manieri and Luca Guadagnino) you can see that the ambiguous, the preliminary and the possible contain more liveliness and more fun than what is appropriately made. It happens here without any fashionable identity hype, almost casually, as if one were watching the action of some self-confident life on summer days.

We Are Who We Are runs at Starzplay.