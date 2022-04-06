Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The series “Al-Kabeer Awe”, the sixth part, starring the artist Ahmed Makki, sparked widespread controversy among the pioneers of social networking sites in Egypt, after he took the “curcumin” treatment, whose advertisements spread during the last period. For herbs and medicines of unknown origin.

During the third episode, the El-Kabeer series dealt with the “curcumin” product in a comic framework, ignoring the damages and inefficiency of the treatment and its circulation among the public without permission from the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt.

The third episode of the Al-Kabeer series presented the character of “Johnny”, the son of Al-Kabir, who is overweight and seeks to lose it by following a diet and exercising, but he fails to lose weight. According to his description, Johnny will appear in the next episode with an ideal weight, and with his athletic body.

The Public Prosecution in Egypt had ordered the referral of the accused, Ahmed Abu Al-Nasr, to criminal trial for practicing the profession of medicine while he was not licensed to practice it, assuming the title of a doctor, and distributing medicines without a permit.

The Economic Court in Egypt issued a ruling penalizing the accused, Ahmed Abu Al-Nasr, known as the “curcumin doctor” for impersonating a doctor and promoting unlicensed medicines in violation of the law, with two years in prison and a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds.

The “curcumin doctor” had defined himself as the first Egyptian certified medical plant treatment specialist, by providing extracts of medicinal plants to help replace chemotherapy with safe, healthy natural products.

Ahmed Makki, Mohamed Salam, Hisham Ismail, Rahma Ahmed, Hussein Abu Hajjaj, and Bayoumi Fouad, and it is written by Mustafa Saqr and directed by Ahmed Al-Jundi, will participate in the series “The Big Oy”, the sixth part.