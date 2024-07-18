Friday, July 19, 2024, 01:26











Summer is the perfect time to play the titles coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Filmin and Disney + from the comfort of your couch. This week, these titles are updating their catalogues and adding almost a dozen options for all tastes.

Among the new releases for the weekend are two productions that are saying goodbye with their final season, Natalie Portman’s first series for a streaming platform and the return of one of the most popular soap operas on television with a sequel featuring its original protagonists.

These are the series that will premiere in the next few days:

July 18

Movistar Plus+ ‘Young Sheldon’ (season 7 and final)

‘Young Sheldon’ came to an end last May after 141 episodes that land this Thursday 18th on Movistar + with an emotional last episode that made fans of the series cry. While George continues looking for a job and tries to be a father worthy of what Mandy needs, Missy tries to cope with adolescence and Sheldon tries to find a new style at university.

The production is saying goodbye with its seventh season, but the television universe of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ continues to expand with the new series ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’, in which Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will participate to reprise their roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively. This new spin-off will be set in Texas and will show how the couple copes with raising their new family.

¡

2

July 18 Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’ (season 6 and final)

Another series that is saying goodbye to our screens is ‘Cobra Kai’, a production starring the stars of ‘Karate Kid’, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, which brings back the characters from the 1984 film and its sequels. As is usual on Netflix, the premiere will be done in parts and we will have to wait to be able to watch its last 15 episodes in one go: the first part of the sixth season will be released on July 18, the second on November 28 and the last will be broadcast in 2025.

July 18

Netflix ‘The lord of the house’

Netflix also premieres this Thursday a story of intrigue and family drama with the Thai series ‘The Lord of the House’, a series that tells of social inequalities and the struggle for power. It all begins with the death of a powerful diamond industry magnate, whose sudden death triggers a brutal battle for his fortune. A conflict between rich people that ends up involving the employee the millionaire had just married and that further complicates the fight for the empire.

July 19

Disney + ‘The Manager’ (season 3)

Disney + is bringing back ‘The Caretaker’ for its third season, with seven 30-minute episodes that start with Eliseo (Guillermo Francella) attending a convention for caretakers in Rio de Janeiro. It is there that he makes the decision of what to do with his future career: open his own caretaker company. An idea that is more complicated to carry out than he imagined, although he will not give up until he achieves it. The first two chapters will arrive on July 19 and the rest will be broadcast one each Friday.

July 19

Apple TV+ ‘The Lady of the Lake’

One of the week’s strong premieres is starring Natalie Portman, who debuts on streaming with her first series, made up of seven episodes that adapt the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman about the disappearance of a girl that shocks the city of Baltimore. The event occurs on Thanksgiving Day 1966 and forever changes the lives of two women: one, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), is a Jewish housewife who tries to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist to get rid of her hidden past. The other, Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), is a mother who delves into the political underworld of the city while trying to support her family. Although they seem to have nothing in common, everyone around them ends up in danger when Schwartz becomes obsessed with Cleo’s death.

July 19

Amazon Prime Video ‘Ugly Betty, the story continues’

The story of Betty la fea, Beatriz Pinzón Solano, returns 20 years after the broadcast of the original telenovela (‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’), created by Fernando Gaitán, with this sequel that shows us what her life is like after her big makeover. The production, which arrives this Friday on Amazon Prime, shows us an empowered woman who tries to rebuild her bond with her teenage daughter, while her relationship with Armando Mendonza continues to fall apart. The series returns with most of the original cast, including the protagonists, Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello.

July 19

Netflix ‘Sweet Home’ (third season)

The third season of this Korean drama, based on the web anime of the same name, returns with its touch of horror and fantasy to the Netflix catalog. After losing his entire family in a terrible accident and moving to an old building, teenager Cha Hyun-su becomes the hope of his new neighbors to fight against the horror of monsters that threaten humanity.

July 23th

Filmin ‘Beast’

This hit Nordic sports series adapts the trilogy of novels written by former professional footballer Michael Stilson, about the life of a player who aspires to become an elite footballer. The story focuses on the achievements and achievements of two 16-year-old football talents, Elias and David, who are best friends and share the dream of having a professional football career.

July 24th

Apple TV+ ‘Time heroes’

Lisa Kudrow returns to the small screen with this comedy-adventure series created by Taika Waititi based on the film of the same name by Terry Gilliam. It follows the story of a very disparate group of thieves and their new recruit, an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin, whose passion will be put to the test when they have to travel back in time to save the world. Apple TV+ premieres two of its ten episodes and then another two will air every Wednesday until August 21.

July 24th

In family ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

This romantic drama starring Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan is set in Nova Scotia and follows the story of Maggie Sullivan, a successful neurosurgeon whose life is turned upside down overnight when her partner is accused of fraud.

To get away from the legal process, she decides to return to her home, where she will have to face her past while a new neighbor seems determined to complicate her life.