Several highly anticipated Spanish productions land this week on digital platforms. One of them is ‘Lies passengeras’, the first streaming series from El Deseo, produced by Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar. Also notable is ‘The Messiah’, the new Javis proposal that will not leave anyone indifferent. Also arriving is ‘The Purple Network’, an adaptation of the novel by Carmen Mola and a continuation of ‘The Gypsy Bride’.

These are the series that will premiere in the next few days:

October 6

Disney+ ‘Loki’ (Season 2)

Tom Hiddleston returns to the shoes of Loki in the second season of the series about the ‘God of Deception’. The production is one of the most anticipated by Marvel fans, since on this occasion some characters from the first season will participate as well as others who are part of the universe and have been seen in the films.

October 6

HBO Max ‘Our Flag Means Death’ (Season 2)

The pirate romantic comedy created by David Jenkins and produced by Taika Waititi returns. Loosely based on the real figures of privateers Stede Bonnet and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach, it can be seen from October 6 on HBO Max.

The series picks up where it left off, with Stede missing Edward and him furious at having his heart broken. Stede becomes the captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s luck changes after a fateful encounter with the infamous Captain Blackbeard.

October 7

Netflix ‘Nan-soom, a super strong girl’

With a mix of drama, comedy, fantasy and romance, ‘Nam-soon, a super strong girl’ delves into a story where Nam Soon, a young woman gifted with superhuman strength, returns to Korea to look for her biological family. There she ends up involved in a police investigation that tests her powers.

October 8th

Atresplayer ‘The purple net’

‘The Purple Network’ arrives at Atresplayer on October 8, just a few days after being presented at the San Sebastián Festival. The series adapts the second novel of Carmen Mola’s trilogy, a continuation of ‘The Gypsy Bride’. Actress Nerez Barros once again steps into the shoes of Elena Blanco. The homicide inspector never rested in the search for her son Lucas, kidnapped 10 years ago.

Directed by Paco Cabezas, like the first installment, its cast is made up of Nerea Barros, Roberto Álamo, Ginés García Millán, Carmen Prada, Nuria González, Andrés Gertrudix, María Morales, Font García, Unai Mayo, Michel Herraíz, Andrés Lima , Maria Mercado, Manolo Caro and Hugo Prieto, among others.

And next week



October 9

SkyShowtime ‘Flying lies’

‘Passing lies’ is one of the most interesting news of the week. This is the first series for platforms from El Deseo, a producer of Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar. Directed by Félix Sabroso, it premieres on October 9 on SkyShowtime.

The production has a luxury cast that includes names such as Elena Anaya, Pilar Castro, Hugo Silva and Quim Gutiérrez. This comedy follows Lucía, who has managed to have the perfect life, job, house and even her fiancé when, faced with a well-deserved promotion to CEO, she is fired and accused of industrial espionage. Lucía then undertakes a solitary quest to recover her life and prove her innocence, but hiding the truth from those around her. That’s when everything gets very complicated.

October 10th

Filmin ‘Wildlife Handbook’

The current world of business is also reflected in this television adaptation of the novel by Quebecer Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard. With touches of black humor and science fiction, the story focuses on a brilliant and ambitious millennial who founded a startup with two friends that develops an application that allows him to communicate with the deceased through their fingerprints. The road to success will not be easy and the company’s rapid expansion will have unfortunate consequences that will force its founder to make questionable ethical decisions.

October 10th

13TH Street ‘Almost Paradise’ (Season 2)

Former DEA agent Alex Walker has been forced to take early retirement. Wanting to escape the danger of his former hectic life, he seeks the tranquility of a small tropical island in the Philippines. But despite his best efforts, it seems that trouble follows Walker and he soon becomes mixed up with high-powered criminals who are using the luxury complex as a hideout.

October 11th

Movistar Plus+ ‘The Messiah’

Along with ‘Lies passengeras’, ‘La Mesías’ is another of the most anticipated Spanish productions this week. After the success of ‘Veneno’, the Javis return with their new creation, an ambitious proposal that they write and direct. In seven chapters, they narrate how a viral video of a Christian pop music group, made up of several sisters, impacts the life of Enric, a man tormented by a childhood marked by religious fanaticism and the yoke of a mother with messianic delusions.

The cast includes names such as Macarena García, Roger Casamajor, Lola Dueñas, Carmen Machi, Ana Rujas, Albert Pla, Cecilia Roth and Amaia Romero, among others.

The series, which was shown at the San Sebastián Festival, will not leave anyone indifferent.

October 11th

Disney+ ‘Nothing’

Another series that has been shown at the San Sebastián festival has been this Argentine production created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

Both have created this Argentine comedy-drama of five episodes of half an hour each. The plot follows a food critic (Luis Brandoni) whose life changes completely when he hires a young woman to work in his house.

Another of their claims is Robert de Niro, who participates as a guest artist in the last episode.

October 11th

Netflix ‘Silence pact’

After the success of ‘The Widows of Thursdays’, ‘Pact of Silence’ arrives on Netflix, another Latin production that seeks to succeed as the most viewed on the platform. Soap operas of this type have found their particular niche on the Red N platform.

In this production that premieres on October 11, a famous influencer immerses herself in the lives of four women to discover the truth about their origins… and, in the process, exact her revenge.

October 11th

Disney+ ‘4ever’

The series starring the CNCO group arrives. The young musicians Andy, Ian, Ciro and Darío meet by chance in a restaurant, where they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar has just disappeared. To recover the guitar and return it to its owner, they must form a band.

Disney+ premieres this series that combines humor and suspense on October 11.