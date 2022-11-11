There was a lot of desire for the route of the bakalao, at least to revive it through ‘La ruta’, perhaps the most anticipated premiere of the week in terms of series. The first two episodes of the fiction starring Àlex Monner and Ricardo Gómez can be seen on Sunday on Atresplayer. But there is room for other premieres on digital channels and platforms, some already with a Christmas flavor.

1 AMC+, November 10 ‘In therapy (France)’



The acclaimed series ‘In therapy’ premieres its French version on AMC+ this weekend. This remake is set in the context of the psychological aftermath of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. Throughout 35 twenty-minute episodes, a psychoanalyst treats five characters or groups of characters just after these jihadist attacks that the November 13 of that year caused 137 deaths.

In this psychological drama, the doctor deals with his own traumas while helping his patients.

two AMC+, November 10 ‘mood’



Throughout six chapters, the production tells the story of a singer who seeks to leave her complicated past behind. Sasha is a 25-year-old aspiring singer and rapper who navigates the fascinating world of social media and the fine line between liberation and exploitation, a story told through her original songs.

3 Movistar Plus+, November 10 ‘Hunt the culprit’



This week Movistar Plus+ bets on a police thriller with the premiere of ‘Hunt the culprit’. This is Matt Baker’s adaptation of the Danish series ‘Face to Face’. It stars James Nesbitt (‘The Missing’) as Danny Frater, a veteran detective whose mission will be to find the truth after the death of his daughter Christina (Imogen King, ‘Clique’). With a suspect in each of the eight episodes, Nesbitt’s character will interview them one by one.

4 HBO Max, November 11 ‘The English’



HBO proposes a trip to the past with a story of revenge in the western ‘The English’. The action flashes back to 1900. Cornelia Locke, played by the popular Emily Blunt, is a wealthy English woman who arrives in the United States with a bag of money, determined to kill the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death. . On her way, she crosses paths with Eli Whipp (played by Chaske Spencer), recently fired from the army trying to return home.

5 Apple TV+, November 11 ‘switches’



Apple TV + bets on science fiction with ‘Switches’, a kind of ‘Black Mirror’ for teenagers. What would you do if technology allowed you to be taller, thinner, or create a doppelganger? This is one of the questions raised by the production created by Melody Fox about a future that doesn’t seem so far away.

6 Amazon Prime Video, November 11 ‘A wounded cry’



The comedy, in this musical case, also has space among the new releases that arrive on digital platforms. Amazon Prime Video proposes ‘A cried wound’ in which five endearing childhood friends try to leave the problems that separated them for 7 years and return to an old musical dream.

The central themes of this Colombian series are the search for love, a vocation and a very elusive happiness.

7 Amazon Prime Video, November 11 ‘mammals’



Another series that delves into the human soul is ‘Mammals’, also premiered on Amazon Prime Video. It talks about the complexities of marriage: sadness, pain, tension, love, friendship, betrayal and a touch of magical realism.

‘Mammals’ consists of six chapters and not only has drama, but great touches of black humor.

8 Atresplayer Premium, November 13 ‘The route’



Without a doubt, ‘La ruta’ is one of the most anticipated premieres this weekend. Atresplayer Premium bets on this Spanish production that focuses on the years in which Valencia ‘spent dancing’, as its synopsis says. There are many who remember the bakalao route but few who lived it.

Created by Borja Soler and Roberto Martín Maiztegui, the series follows the journey of a group of friends from El Perelló from their first visit to Barraca until their farewell on a crowded Ruta Destroy, in 1993.

and next week



9 Disney+, November 16 ‘What a family, Claus!’



With Christmas just around the corner, family and holiday premieres are beginning to appear on platforms. Disney + already premieres in mid-November ‘What a family, Claus!’, a miniseries in which Tim Allen puts himself in the shoes of Santa Claus. Santa Claus here is Scott Calvin, a man about to turn 65 who realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He is starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and has a family that could benefit from a life in the normal world.

10 Disney+, November 16 ‘Tell Me Lies’



As in ‘Mammals’, ‘Tell Me Lies’ also delves into the complexities of life as a couple. Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet in college. Although their relationship starts out like any typical campus romance, their relationship quickly becomes dependent and will end up altering not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

eleven Netflix, November 17 ‘1899’



On Thursday another of the main dishes arrives. ‘1899’ is a Netflix premiere designed for lovers of time travel and science fiction. Through eight episodes, it presents a story full of mystery in which a steamship full of European immigrants travels to New York. Everyone on the ship dreams of a future in the new world. When, along the way, they discover another immigrant ship adrift on the high seas, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they discover on board will turn their journey to the promised land into a nightmarish enigma that will connect the past of each of the passengers through an intricate web of secrets.

PLUS…



‘supreme NTM’

Netflix: This series that premieres on December 18 follows two great teenage friends as they forge the birth and rise of French hiphop.

Ka De We

Filmin: German series about the Kaufhaus des Westens department store, known among Berliners by the name of KaDeWe. Available from the 15th.