The long-awaited return of ‘The Crown’ next Wednesday, November 9, will put the finishing touch to a week where series based on real events predominate among series premieres, such as ‘El secreto de la familia Greco’, ‘Blockbuster’ and ‘ The end of love’. There is also room for comedy with ‘The Outlaws’. These are all the premieres that arrive this week.

1 Movie, November 1 ‘Sicily sense morts’



Filmin is betting this week on a Spanish production about corruption. It is available from November 1st. Based on the bestseller by Guillem Frontera, it is a shocking political thriller of 8 episodes in which a history of political corruption in the Balearic Islands is explained. The president of this autonomy receives in his house the corpse of a rat. This unusual event triggers a journalistic investigation that will discover the hidden mechanisms of power, revenge for an old offense and the desires, virtues, defects and miseries of the characters. In the coffers of the Government there is no money, everything has been spent on airports, racetracks, roads, subways, catering or funeral companies. Someone defined Mallorca as “Sicily without the dead”, but for how long? Directed by Lluís Prieto, it has a script by Xavier Uriz and Toni Lluís Reyes.

two HBO Max, November 1 ‘The Winchensters’



Since last Tuesday, ‘The Winchesters’ is also available, which brings this week’s dose of supernatural terror. The fiction centers on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, and is described as the epic and untold love story of how John met Mary and how they risked everything to not only save their love, but the entire world. It will be told from the perspective of his eldest son Dean with Ackles narrating.

3 Disney+, November 2 ‘Reboot: The reunion’



Following the fashion of recovering old successful sitcoms, ‘Reboot: The reunion’ arrives at Disney +. The dysfunctional cast of a hit 2000s sitcom is forced back together and must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s changing world. The cast is packed with household names, from Judy Greer to Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser and Rachel Bloom.

4 HBO Max, November 3 ‘The Outlaws’



HBO Max premieres the British contemporary thriller comedy ‘The Outlaws’ this weekend. It comes from the United Kingdom and its plot follows seven strangers forced to serve a sentence of community service in Bristol. As they form new friendships, their complicated private lives intersect and the protagonists must band together to protect one of their own from a criminal gang.

Netflix, November 3 ‘block buster’



One of the latest Netflix series delves into the story of the manager of the last Blockbuster who struggles to keep his store open. Randal Park plays Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who is in charge of the network’s last remaining video store in the United States. Along with the rest of his employees, he must work to remind his community that the store is a store that provides neighbors with the connection that big companies cannot provide. The ten episodes of the first season premiere on November 3, 2022.

Netflix, November 4 ‘The secret of the Greco family’



Inspired by real events, Netflix bets on this production that comes from Mexico, although it is an adaptation of the successful Argentine series ‘Historia de un clan’. The 10-episode miniseries centers on a seemingly perfect family who secretly kidnap wealthy people for ransom in order to maintain their high standard of living. The production stars Fernando Colunga and Lisa Owen, as Aquiles and Marta, respectively, as the leaders of the criminal clan.

Prime Video, November 4 ‘The end of love’



Also from the other side of the pond comes ‘El fin del amor’, one of the most anticipated Argentine series of the year. Lali Espósito (‘Sky Rojo’) stars in this production in which a daring pop culture philosopher must face her own Jewish upbringing in Buenos Aires, leaving her boyfriend to rebel against the traditional concept of romance, as she did before with your faith. Composed of ten half-hour episodes, the production adapts the homonymous bestseller by Tamara Tenenbaum and has the Spanish Leticia Dolera directing the first two episodes.

Netflix, November 4 ‘The Fabulous’



Love, comedy, drama and a lot of glamor brings the fifth premiere on the list. In ‘The Fabulous’ four great friends struggle to fulfill their dreams in the world of fashion while dealing with demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. Directed by Lluís Prieto, it has a script by Xavier Uriz and Toni Lluís Reyes.

9 Lionsgate+, November 6 ‘Dangerous Liaisons’



Starzplay, the video-on-demand service, has just changed its name to Lionsgate+ and is celebrating with the release of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, a daring prelude to Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel that centers on the story of how its iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as a pair of passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

10 HBO Max, November 7 ‘Trust me’



Jonny Murphy (Eden H. Davies) is a 16-year-old teenager who is doing his best to cope with the world around him. Growing up in these times has not been easy and although his friends and family love him, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety that he does everything he can to hide. Against this background, when he is faced with the most heartbreaking tragedy he has ever experienced, Jonny has to decide: will he let events overtake him or will he learn to live?

eleven Filmin, November 8 ‘The Kingdom Exodus’



Lars Von Trier is behind this fiction that, 25 years after its outcome, returns with a third season of five episodes. Sleepwalker Karen searches for answers to the series’ unresolved problems in order to save the hospital from doom. Deep asleep one night, Karen wanders into the darkness and inexplicably ends up in front of the hospital. The door of the Kingdom opens again.

12 Netflix, November 9 ‘The Crown’



The new installment of the British series, which has swept awards as well as being acclaimed by the public, will focus on the tumultuous decade of the 1990s, when Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated, just the tip of the beginning of a succession of events that marked the British royal family.

PLUS…



‘The art of crime’

AXN: This fiction about an art historian and a policeman who solve mysteries arrives on December 7th.

‘Hunt the culprit’

Movistar Plus +: On December 10 this story lands that follows in the footsteps of Danny Frater, a veteran detective involved in a painful plot.

‘mood’

AMC+: ‘Mood’ arrives on December 10, a kind of musical series based on the play ‘Superhoe’. It stars who created the original work, Nicole Lecky.