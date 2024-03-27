March says goodbye with the arrival of one of the most anticipated titles of the month, 'The Chosen', a series that focuses on the life of Jesus Christ from the point of view of those who knew him and which premieres its long-awaited fourth season. Financed through donations, it is the largest crowdfunding in the history of audiovisual productions and without a doubt one of the most ambitious about the life of Jesus.

But in addition to 'The Chosen', which arrives in time to hit play at Easter, there are titles like 'Ripley', by the Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian ('Schindler's List') or 'Muertos SL', the new series from the Caballero brothers, creators of 'La que se cerca' and 'No hay hay dondeviv' here.

These are all the premieres that arrive on streaming platforms in the coming days:

28th March

Movistar Plus+ 'The Chosen' (season 4)

One of the most anticipated premieres of the month arrives with the fourth season of 'The Chosen', the acclaimed production about the story of Jesus of Nazareth. Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, 'The Chosen' features a cast led by Jonathan Roumie in the role of its protagonist. On this occasion, the characters will face the greatest challenges they have ever encountered, their loyalties and faith will be tested, and Jesus will find himself more isolated than ever as pressure from the highest political and religious authorities increases. .

March 29

Disney+ 'Renegade Nell'

Set in England in 1705, the new series from Sally Wainwright, creator of 'Happy Valley', focuses on the escape of Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) after being accused of murder. Forced to live in exile, she is forced to rob carriages with her sisters to survive, accompanied by her superpowered companion, a fearless elf named Billy Blind. But Nell soon realizes that if she has the law against her it is to fulfill a much more important mission: stop a magical plot against the queen of England.

March 29

Apple TV+ 'Los Fraguel: the fun continues' (season 2)

The second season of Jim Henson's Los Fraguel arrives with 13 more episodes about these lovers of music and fun in Fraguel Rock. Gobo, Musi, Rosi, Dudo, Bombo, traveling uncle Matt and new friends return with musical numbers and adventures of all kinds, which speak of the magic that exists in celebrating and caring for our interconnected world.

March 29

13TH Street 'Follow'

Calle 13 premieres this six-episode miniseries in which Léna (Marie Colomb), a 28-year-old community manager, has just joined the communications department of the Paris Police Headquarters, which seeks to modernize its image. Meanwhile, a serial killer terrorizes the city and uses social media to destabilize the police. So the protagonist, curious about the criminal's strategy, decides to embark on the dangerous adventure of communicating with him to find out his identity.

Giancarlo Esposito ('Breaking Bad') steps into the shoes of a family man, owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans, in this series based on the British 'The Driver' that comes to AMC+. After his son is murdered and his company collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a driver leads him to resume old habits and end up running into a violent criminal syndicate.

April 2

Filmin 'Dreaming in black'

Making a living from cinema has never been easy and that is what this British comedy starring and created by Adjani Salmon is based on, who plays an aspiring filmmaker trapped in his intern job. Serious themes are mixed with high doses of creativity in this series in which the protagonist will have to make the decision of his life when he is presented with the opportunity that he has always dreamed of.

April 2

Prime Video 'The academy'

The Academy is the training center of Apolo FC, one of the best football clubs in the world, where boys and girls fight to fulfill their dream of succeeding in the first team. But the rivalry complicates things for the protagonists of this series, who face their own emotions while trying to stand out on and off the field. It addresses topics ranging from equality, gender identity and homosexuality in sports to jealousy or camaraderie in high competition.

April 3

Apple TV+ 'Loot' (season 2)

Billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has a dream life: private jets, mansion, gigayacht… However, when her husband betrays her after 20 years of marriage, she begins to lose her temper in front of the tabloids and the public opinion. With the help of her loyal assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) and her team, the protagonist begins a journey of self-discovery to become herself again.

April 3

Warner TV 'The Rookie' (season 6)

The sixth season of 'The Rookie' brings us back to John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in a sweet moment, in which his life with Bailey and his professional career continue to progress. However, both he and the rest of the team will have to face the aftermath of the previous season's finale and confront criminals who threaten the streets of Los Angeles.

April 4

Netflix 'Ripley'

The screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's literary classic 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' lands with Andrew Scott as the protagonist. Steven Zaillian, Oscar winner for the script of 'Schindler's List' and responsible for series such as 'The Night Of', is the creator and director of this eight-episode series in which Tom Ripley is a scammer who makes a poor living in the New York in the early sixties. Hired by a wealthy man, he must travel to Italy to convince his son to return home, although this will only be the first step towards a routine of deceit, fraud and murder.

April 4

Netflix 'Thugs'

This German action drama is based on how a priceless coin confronts rival gangs in Europe. The situation forces a retired safecracker to team up with a mediocre mobster for one last heist.

April 4

Movistar + 'Dead SL'

'Muertos SL' is the new series from the Caballero brothers, creators of 'La que se cerca'. A comedy in which Dámaso Carrillo does not hesitate to assume command of the Torregrosa Funeral Home as soon as its founder and owner dies. But Nieves, the septuagenarian widow, decides to change all her plans and take charge of the family business without the support of her daughters, who had planned to close and open a gym. So Dámaso has nothing left but to conspire to take over the business, which in turn will have to face the competition.

April 4

syfy 'Resident alien' (season 3)

Also available this week will be the third season of 'Resident Breath', a science fiction comedy based on the Dark Horse comics.

The plot revolves around an injured alien who has no choice but to assume the identity of a doctor in a small town to try to fit in with humans during his secret mission on Earth.